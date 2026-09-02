Jon Ossoff claims Trump lied us into war, but here’s why U.S. is in Iran

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff speaks to supporters during a campaign rally at the Center Stage Theater on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Rep. Austin Scott: We all recognize it is the political season, but on matters of national security, the American people deserve honesty, not partisan theater from their elected officials.

Rep. Austin Scott: We all recognize it is the political season, but on matters of national security, the American people deserve honesty, not partisan theater from their elected officials.

By Rep. Austin Scott – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

By Rep. Austin Scott – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

For most of our nation’s history, partisan politics stopped at the water’s edge.

Americans argued vigorously at home, but when conflict emerged abroad, we shared a common goal: Ensure our troops prevailed, and our country remained secure.

That consensus has eroded with the rise of the modern left. Embracing a strategy of resistance, the modern left has opposed every action taken by the Trump administration to defend the American people, facts notwithstanding.

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., exemplifies this trend. With an arrogant certainty, Sen. Ossoff speaks about the origins, objectives and future consequences of the war against Iran.