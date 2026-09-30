Opinion Georgia high school diplomas should mean something, but playing field is not level Peach State must continue to prioritize early literacy, support teachers, expand tutoring and ensure students’ education is determined by their potential not ZIP code. "Every public school follows the same state standards. Students take the same Georgia Milestones assessments. They all leave with the same diploma. On paper, it sounds equal. Unfortunately, reality is more complicated," write the op-ed authors. (Natrice Miller/AJC 2023)

By Serah Alamer and Jana Majd – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 56 minutes ago Share

Somewhere in Georgia, two high school diplomas are hanging on two different walls. They were printed on the same paper, signed by the same state, and handed to two students who met the same graduation requirements. Side by side, they are impossible to tell apart. Only one tells the whole story. Behind one diploma is a student who spent four years surrounded by experienced teachers, Advanced Placement classes, SAT preparation, and every opportunity to succeed. Behind the other is a student who spent those same four years navigating teacher shortages, fewer academic programs and obstacles that began long before high school.

The ink is the same. The opportunity was not. We’re often told that education is the great equalizer. Work hard, earn good grades, graduate and the future will reward your effort. It’s a promise nearly every Georgia student grows up hearing. We want to believe it. But the more we researched Georgia’s education system, the harder that promise became to defend. Every public school follows the same state standards. Students take the same Georgia Milestones assessments. They all leave with the same diploma. On paper, it sounds equal. Unfortunately, reality is more complicated. Poverty and inequality follow a child into school Serah Alamer is a senior at Al-Falah Academy. (Courtesy) Jana Majd is a senior at Al-Falah Academy. (Courtesy) One of the clearest examples appears before many students even leave elementary school. According to the Georgia Department of Education, roughly one-third of Georgia’s third graders did not meet the state’s Reading Readiness benchmark during the 2024-25 school year. That matters because third grade marks a turning point. Children stop learning to read and begin reading to learn. A student who falls behind in reading often carries that disadvantage into every other subject that follows. Reading isn’t simply another class. It’s the foundation every other class is built upon. But literacy doesn’t exist in isolation. Research consistently shows that poverty is one of the strongest predictors of academic achievement. That doesn’t mean it’s because poverty limits intelligence but rather it shapes opportunity. Students experiencing food insecurity, unstable housing, unreliable internet access, or limited access to tutoring aren’t starting from the same place as classmates who never have to think about those barriers. Schools do everything they can, but they cannot erase inequality on their own. Then there’s the people who make schools work in the first place: teachers. One of the clearest examples appears before many students even leave elementary school. According to the Georgia Department of Education, roughly one-third of Georgia’s third graders did not meet the state’s Reading Readiness benchmark during the 2024-25 school year. That matters because third grade marks a turning point. Children stop learning to read and begin reading to learn. A student who falls behind in reading often carries that disadvantage into every other subject that follows. Reading isn’t simply another class. It’s the foundation every other class is built upon. But literacy doesn’t exist in isolation. Research consistently shows that poverty is one of the strongest predictors of academic achievement. That doesn’t mean it’s because poverty limits intelligence but rather it shapes opportunity. Students experiencing food insecurity, unstable housing, unreliable internet access, or limited access to tutoring aren’t starting from the same place as classmates who never have to think about those barriers. Schools do everything they can, but they cannot erase inequality on their own. Then there’s the people who make schools work in the first place: teachers.

Across Georgia, many districts continue struggling to recruit and retain experienced educators. Some schools lose Advanced Placement courses, specialized electives or intervention programs simply because there aren’t enough qualified teachers to offer them. Students don’t choose where they grow up. Yet where they grow up can shape the education they’re able to receive.

None of these challenges exist alone. They build on one another. A child who struggles to read may also attend a school facing staffing shortages. A district with fewer resources may have fewer enrichment opportunities. Over time, those differences become harder to overcome, until two students walk across the same graduation stage carrying diplomas that represent very different journeys. Invest in stronger educational opportunities today Georgia is growing at an extraordinary pace. New companies continue bringing billions of dollars in investment and thousands of jobs to our state. We celebrate each announcement as another sign that Georgia’s future is bright. But that future depends on the students sitting in our classrooms today. If we want a stronger workforce tomorrow, we have to invest in stronger educational opportunities today. That means continuing to prioritize early literacy, support teachers, expand tutoring and intervention programs, and ensure that students’ education is determined by their potential, not their ZIP code.