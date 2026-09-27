Opinion Readers write (Phil Skinner/AJC 2013)

By AJC 1 hour ago Share

Beltline rail would disturb ‘world’s longest arboretum’ I read the Sept. 22 article, “City council pushes to revive Atlanta Beltline rail plans,” concerning the Beltline’s transit proposal, and the first thing that jumped out was the rendering showing a portion of the trail with a train and the large swath of grass the train sits on. Currently, the Beltline is recognized as the world’s longest arboretum. Seventeen miles of trees and other vegetation have been planted to make walking in our city more pleasant. In a city with a tree ordinance designed to maintain a green canopy, the idea of cutting all this down for a dubious transit plan makes no sense.

SCOTT STROUD, ATLANTA DNR boardwalk proposal threatens Georgia’s marshlands Under Georgia’s Coastal Marshlands Protection Act, the State Department of Natural Resources’ Coastal Resources Division administers permits for constructing docks. With rare exceptions, single-user private docks that meet state standards do not require a public hearing; they are issued a pro forma “programmatic permit” under provisions of federal rules administered by the Corps. DNR is now proposing to more than double the length of boardwalks across Georgia’s marshlands to provide private-dock access to navigable waters. If approved as proposed, each walkway could have a footprint of more than a fifth of an acre. By shading the marsh, these walkways compromise the health of grasses and other vital habitat features beneath them.

Justification for more than doubling the length of boardwalks and corresponding damage to the marsh is ambiguous and unconvincing. Likewise, there has been no assessment of the number of marsh-front landowners who would benefit by rules making their property water accessible with longer boardwalks, how much property value would be increased by DNR’s proposal, and who would profit from these boosted property values.

To maximize support from coastal voters, wise candidates for governor should provide credible answers to these questions. Citizens’ interests must be served by honoring public ownership and protection of Georgia’s prized marshlands. DAVID KYLER, SAINT SIMONS ISLAND CENTER FOR A SUSTAINABLE COAST So much to do, and where is Congress? So, the federal deficit is up, gas prices are up, food prices are up, interest rates are up, measles deaths are up, the war with Iran continues, weapons supplies are down (way down), we are in a trade war with Canada, AI panic has set in, large data centers remain controversial, a Republican Congressman has just filed articles of impeachment against Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and the Smithsonian and Kennedy Center are both under siege.

And where is our hard-working Congress? Hiding at home and begging for money, all courtesy of that stalwart of public welfare — House Speaker Mike Johnson. Being a congressperson: Good work if you can get it! RANDY NORRIS, STATHAM Trump threatened war crime. Enough is enough! When will it end? When will the U.S. Congress save us from our shame? Our president stood before the U.N. General Assembly and threatened to “annihilate” another country. He threatened a war crime allegedly on behalf of U.S. citizens, including you and me, even as we would never contemplate, much less endorse, such an atrocity.