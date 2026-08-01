Rising fuel prices drive consumers to EVs. Make necessary policy changes.

Hyundai IONIQ 5 electric vehicles advance to the next stage of the assembly line at Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, in Ellabell, Georgia. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Americans don’t have to turn on the news to know there’s turmoil in the Middle East. They can see it every time they fill up their gas tank.

Nearly six months after the first strikes against Iran, the conflict continues, and although the fighting is taking place thousands of miles from America’s shores, its economic consequences are being felt here at home through higher fuel prices and renewed uncertainty in energy markets.

Gasoline prices have increased by approximately 25.7% since the start of the war with Iran. History has repeatedly shown that when instability in the Middle East disrupts global oil supplies, hardworking Americans pay the price at the pump.