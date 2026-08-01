Rising fuel prices drive consumers to EVs. Make necessary policy changes.
Policymakers must enact commonsense policies that support a reliable, affordable, and diverse energy portfolio.
Hyundai IONIQ 5 electric vehicles advance to the next stage of the assembly line at Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, in Ellabell, Georgia. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
By Amelia Fair – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
3 minutes ago
Americans don’t have to turn on the news to know there’s turmoil in the Middle East. They can see it every time they fill up their gas tank.
Nearly six months after the first strikes against Iran, the conflict continues, and although the fighting is taking place thousands of miles from America’s shores, its economic consequences are being felt here at home through higher fuel prices and renewed uncertainty in energy markets.
Gasolinepriceshave increased by approximately 25.7% since the start of the war with Iran. History has repeatedly shown that when instability in the Middle East disrupts global oil supplies, hardworking Americans pay the price at the pump.
National security comes at a cost, but rising fuel prices are prompting many consumers to consider electric vehicles to reduce their dependence on gasoline.
‘All-of-the-above’ energy strategy is required
Amelia Fair is the field manager for the Georgia Land & Liberty Coalition. (Courtesy)
Electric vehicle sales increased significantly in the second quarter of this year compared with the first quarter. While EVs can eliminate fuel costs, they place new demands on the electric grid, increasing the strain on an already stressed system.
Georgia is projected to see unprecedented growth in electricity demand over the coming years as population growth, new manufacturing, data centers and transportation electrification increase the need for reliable power.
Inits2025IntegratedResourcePlan, Georgia Power projects approximately 8,500 megawatts of new electrical load over the next six years, underscoring the need to expand generation and strengthen grid reliability.
Georgia offers a model for meeting that challenge through an all-of-the-above energy strategy that keeps electricity reliable, affordable and secure. As electricity demand continues to grow nationwide, other states should look to Georgia’s approach as a model for preparing the grid for the future.
Electric vehicle sales increased significantly in the second quarter of this year compared with the first quarter. While EVs can eliminate fuel costs, they place new demands on the electric grid, increasing the strain on an already stressed system.
Georgia is projected to see unprecedented growth in electricity demand over the coming years as population growth, new manufacturing, data centers and transportation electrification increase the need for reliable power.
Inits2025IntegratedResourcePlan, Georgia Power projects approximately 8,500 megawatts of new electrical load over the next six years, underscoring the need to expand generation and strengthen grid reliability.
Georgia offers a model for meeting that challenge through an all-of-the-above energy strategy that keeps electricity reliable, affordable and secure. As electricity demand continues to grow nationwide, other states should look to Georgia’s approach as a model for preparing the grid for the future.
America’s energy portfolio should be viewed the same way as a retirement portfolio. No financial adviser would recommend putting your entire retirement savings into a single stock because diversification reduces risk and provides long-term stability.
An all-of-the-above energy strategy relies on a diverse mix of resources to ensure our grid remains reliable and affordable. Our energy future should be no different.
Try alternative sources of energy to meet demand
Every energy source has an important role to play, but utility-scale solar is often an overlooked part of that portfolio.
Unlike many traditional energy sources that can take years to come online, utility-scale solar can be deployed much more quickly, helping meet rapidly growing electricity demand.
It is also among the lowest-cost sources of new electricity generation, making it an increasingly important tool for maintaining affordability, strengthening grid reliability, enhancing energy independence, and supporting continued economic growth.
Foreign conflicts are often beyond the control of everyday Americans, and sometimes even policymakers, but we can control how we prepare for them.
As electric vehicles become an economical option to mitigate rising fuel costs, our energy policies must keep pace with growing demand. Meeting America’s growing electricity needs will require an all-of-the-above energy strategy that keeps our grid reliable, affordable and resilient.
Policymakers must enact commonsense policies that support a reliable, affordable, and diverse energy portfolio. A stronger electric grid means a stronger America because energy security is national security.
Amelia Fair is the field manager for the Georgia Land & Liberty Coalition, a project of the Conservative Energy Network. Her work focuses on advancing practical, conservative energy policies that protect property rights, strengthen national security and promote American energy independence.