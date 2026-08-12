Opinion Readers write (Phil Skinner/AJC)

By AJC 2 hours ago Share

GOP mayors back Ossoff because he serves entire state President Trump made headlines after denying disaster relief to blue states that voted against him while approving relief for red states that voted for him. So, it was a pleasure to read your headline in the AJC, “Why two GOP mayors are backing Ossoff.” Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson and Tifton Mayor Julie Smith are both Republicans in the reddest part of Georgia, but they recognize Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff’s “approach to constituent service and his efforts to steer federal resources to South Georgia.” Unlike the president, Ossoff serves his entire constituency regardless of their politics. Isn’t that how it should work?

Unfortunately, that’s a lesson President Trump seems incapable of learning. BOB BARTH, ATLANTA Can we do business without all the tax breaks? Just wondering if anything can be built in Atlanta or elsewhere in Georgia without some tax breaks or tax concessions? Just wondering how many government contracts Musk, Bezos and others have? The AJC reported that gubernatorial candidate Rick Jackson’s company received more than $1 billion-dollar in state contracts.

Whatever happened to the old-fashioned way without government help? Yes, I read about all the supposed jobs and supposed economic boom promised, but who actually keeps track? What is the recourse if the economic promises fall short or fail? It should not be the responsibility of government to finance everything because it sounds good. That’s what banks are for. Just wondering!