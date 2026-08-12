GOP mayors back Ossoff because he serves entire state
President Trump made headlines after denying disaster relief to blue states that voted against him while approving relief for red states that voted for him. So, it was a pleasure to read your headline in the AJC, “Why two GOP mayors are backing Ossoff.”
Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson and Tifton Mayor Julie Smith are both Republicans in the reddest part of Georgia, but they recognize Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff’s “approach to constituent service and his efforts to steer federal resources to South Georgia.” Unlike the president, Ossoff serves his entire constituency regardless of their politics. Isn’t that how it should work?
Unfortunately, that’s a lesson President Trump seems incapable of learning.
BOB BARTH, ATLANTA
Can we do business without all the tax breaks?
Just wondering if anything can be built in Atlanta or elsewhere in Georgia without some tax breaks or tax concessions?
Just wondering how many government contracts Musk, Bezos and others have? The AJC reported that gubernatorial candidate Rick Jackson’s company received more than $1 billion-dollar in state contracts.
Whatever happened to the old-fashioned way without government help? Yes, I read about all the supposed jobs and supposed economic boom promised, but who actually keeps track?
What is the recourse if the economic promises fall short or fail? It should not be the responsibility of government to finance everything because it sounds good. That’s what banks are for. Just wondering!
PETER S. TRAGER, SANDY SPRINGS
DSA candidates could not defend Constitution
In simple terms that reasonable people will understand, the Democratic Socialists of America platform states that its objectives include abolishing the U.S. Senate and replacing the presidency and U.S. Supreme Court with entities subservient to Congress. These three branches of government were created in Articles I, II and III of the U.S. Constitution.
To hold any state or federal elected office, the oath of office is required. The person being sworn in swears to “Defend the Constitution against all enemies both foreign and domestic.” If you belong to an organization that seeks to eliminate portions of the Constitution, you can in no way defend the Constitution.
Since DSA candidates are required to adhere to the DSA platform to eliminate Articles of the Constitution, they can never truthfully take the oath of office. They therefore cannot be sworn into any office.
RONALD MEDHURST, SR., WALESKA