Opinion Readers write (Phil Skinner/AJC 2013)

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Embezzlers steal public trust The recent embezzlement of $5.3 million from Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and over $600,000 from the High Museum of Art are violations of the public trust. I know a person who went to federal prison for embezzling $550,000. Who knows what causes a person to do that? All we have is our integrity and trust in each other. Each of us, including politicians, can earn the public trust daily. I believe the Rotary Four-Way Test helps build public trust and maintains integrity: “Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Is it beneficial to all concerned?” Answering those questions and treating each other with kindness makes everything work better and promotes public trust and peace.

DANIEL F. KIRK, KENNESAW Americans deserve truth about Iran war Honor. Duty. Loyalty. Integrity. Respect. Personal courage. Service before self. These are the core values embraced across every branch of the U.S. Armed Forces. That is why it is so troubling that the Pentagon has been opaque and tight-lipped about the war with Iran. The lack of clarity surrounding casualties, injuries and damage to military installations is a disservice to the American people, the families directly affected and the service members whose sacrifices deserve honesty, not ambiguity.

Increasingly, this Iranian conflict risks morphing from the national defense of the United States into a feud between President Trump and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

As philosopher Thomas Carlyle observed, “No lie can live forever.” This administration should not hide behind the Stars and Stripes. Patriotism is not a shield against accountability. The American people deserve the truth. And the truth should be told. PHILBERT SMITH, VILLA RICA Presidency marked by personal revenge Tucked away on page A9 in the July 27 edition of the AJC, I found a New York Times article entitled “Trump Administration admits grants canceled in states where he lost.” In my opinion, this article deserves front-page, above-the-fold coverage in every newspaper in the country. I encourage readers to go back, find and read this piece, and form their own opinion, especially those who still support this president. Many voted for him believing his promises of ending the Russia/Ukraine war in his first 24 hours, lowering grocery prices, gas prices, housing costs and starting no new wars. Instead, he has focused on personal retribution and revenge, and on stripping away federal programs that we have learned to trust and rely on.