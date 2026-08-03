Opinion Readers write (Phil Skinner/AJC 2013)

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AI not worth extra energy needed for data centers There has been much pushback lately about the rush to build data centers, but little has been said about the potentially disastrous effect of burning all the fossil fuels needed to power them. This is entirely at cross purposes with any attempt to reduce global warming. For most of my life, reducing energy demand has been a goal: for cleaner air and, more recently, to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Now we are doubling our energy use to get the instant high that comes from AI. It strikes me as foolhardy as a drunk person consuming a bottle and then getting behind the wheel.

AI is an extremely useful tool. However, it is not the most important thing in life. Microchip technology is constantly evolving. Until chips can be developed that consume a fraction of the energy of today’s chips, AI usage needs to be throttled back to a level that can be powered by sustainable sources such as solar without increasing global warming. WILLIAM SCHRODER, ATHENS Trump tariffs harm American workers long term Tariffs have been reported on for decades, but they’ve never been louder than now. Tariffs are a form of tax applied to imports from other countries, intended to protect domestic industries from foreign competitors (Council on Foreign Relations, Siripurapu and Berman 2025).

In July, the Trump Administration signed three proclamations pursuant to Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930 to impose a 50% tariff on Canadian imports, except for energy products, potash, fish and critical minerals (The White House 2026). The Trump Administration claims the tariffs will protect American workers, expand global markets for U.S. exports, strengthen industries critical to national security and reduce the trade deficit (The White House 2026). But will these tariffs be effective?