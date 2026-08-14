Opinion Readers write (Phil Skinner/AJC 2013)

By AJC 17 minutes ago Share

Technology is available to prevent hot car child deaths The recent tragic death of a child in a hot car renewed calls for technical ways to prevent these accidents. There is already a device that does this: Evenflo’s SensorSafe child-seat system. It sounds an alarm on the parent’s cell phone when a child is left in the car. I believe this is the best general approach. A simpler, cheaper device can be developed that would not need a cell phone. Imagine two sensors, similar to those in remote car keys. One is attached to the parent’s key fob. The other to the child’s wrist bracelet, her pacifier, or her favorite toy. Something the child insists on having in the car.

When the devices move more than 10 feet apart, both sound an alarm. If the parent leaves the child in the car, the alarm sounds as soon as the parent walks away. These would also be useful when a parent and child are walking in a shopping mall or a park. If the child wanders off and the two devices separate, the alarm sounds. This has advantages over other proposed methods. It has already been proven to work with the Evenflo product. It is simpler. You need only one set of devices per child, rather than one per car. Most cars are not used to transport small children, so this would save a lot of money. JED ROTHWELL, BROOKHAVEN

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