Protect College Sports Act retains opportunities for Georgia athletes like me

Georgia Tech running back Trelain Maddox carries the ball during the first day of football practice at Rose Bowl Field and the Mary and John Brock Football Practice Facility, Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

This bill represents the most meaningful step Congress can take to restore stability and protect opportunities.

This bill represents the most meaningful step Congress can take to restore stability and protect opportunities.

College sports have had a profound impact on my life. As a Division I swimmer entering my senior year at Georgia Tech, I have had the opportunity to train and compete at the highest collegiate level while receiving an outstanding education.

I have participated in every level of institutional governance, worked with student-athletes and administrators across the country, and grown as an athlete, leader and member of my community.

While I am grateful for my experience, I know that I have been fortunate at every step of my career.

The instability of college athletics over the past several years has severely undermined the opportunities available to many student athletes, and I believe the Protect College Sports Act (S. 4668) is a critical step toward restoring the unique role that college athletics has played in my life and the lives of so many others.