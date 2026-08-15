Black Atlanta must decide its own political future before someone else does

Thomas Cochran, a longtime subscriber, goes through his collection of Atlanta Journal-Constitution newspapers in his home in Fairburn, Ga., on Wednesday, December 17, 2025. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

The rise of democratic socialism in the metro area is a result of constituents who do not feel heard by established leaders.

The rise of democratic socialism in the metro area is a result of constituents who do not feel heard by established leaders.

As someone who calls Atlanta home, I know there is no place in America quite like it.

Atlanta did not become the capital of Black America by accident. It became that because generations of Black families, clergy, entrepreneurs, educators, business leaders and elected officials made deliberate decisions to build institutions instead of merely winning elections.

They understood that lasting political power is built on economic strength, educational excellence, homeownership, entrepreneurship and organizations capable of serving generations yet unborn.

Black Atlanta inherited very little. It built almost everything. Out of segregation and exclusion came Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) that educated generations of professionals, Black-owned banks that financed opportunity, churches that anchored communities, businesses that created wealth and public servants whose leadership reshaped American politics.