Opinion Readers write Readers write about a city-county standoff, and an absentee ballot dilemma. Readers write. (Phil Skinner/AJC)

By AJC 3 hours ago Share

Global deal can solve the Atlanta–Fulton standoff Atlanta and Fulton County do not need another public fight over Tax Allocation Districts, Atlanta City Detention Center and the jail. They need a global deal. Fulton voted 4-1-1 not to participate in Atlanta’s proposed Neighborhood Reinvestment Initiative TAD extensions. I first moved to hold the item for more information from county and city staff and Invest Atlanta, then cast the sole no vote. Because the adopted legislation requires five affirmative votes for future participation, any new proposal must be materially different. A path forward should include three linked pieces. First, Atlanta should transfer ACDC to Fulton at no acquisition cost while preserving diversion and agreed city uses. Fulton expects about $75 million in renovations and may otherwise face roughly $200 million in temporary-facility and alternate-housing costs. Durable county control and the sheriff’s approval of operational terms are essential.

Second, Atlanta’s request for up to $200 million for the Atrium Health–Morehouse School of Medicine hospital must be coordinated with Fulton’s Union City emergency room and Grady South Fulton hospital commitments. We need complementary healthcare plans, not competing ones. Third, the TAD formula must be fair. The county base should reset to the value that would return at expiration. Fulton should receive the first growth layer; the city and Invest Atlanta can receive the next; additional growth can be negotiated. A one- or two-day mediation led by a mutually acceptable senior figure could produce a term sheet. This is not about personalities. It is about a defensible agreement for public safety, healthcare and neighborhood investment—not an approved county proposal. COMMISSIONER MARVIN ARRINGTON JR., ATLANTA

FULTON COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS, DISTRICT 5