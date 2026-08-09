Opinion Readers write Readers write about a political appearance, a political vote and a political environment. AJC readers write. (Phil Skinner/AJC)

By AJC 3 hours ago Share

Public schools are no place for political propaganda I am a parent of children and grandchildren who have and continue to receive their education through the Georgia public school system. On July 21, I watched President Donald Trump perform at a Republican political rally at Wheeler High School in Cobb County, and it concerned me so deeply that I called the school that day and left a message, but I never received a response. Long ago, I was a student in Georgia public schools, but I was never subjected to any semblance of a political rally because the adult leadership understood the importance of protecting all children from indoctrination that could negatively impact impressionable minds. School leaders understood that politicians will lie to gain support. Thus, they protected us, knowing that the young are naturally trusting and don’t possess the worldly experience, wisdom and judgment necessary to determine whether they are being lied to by adults. They were thoughtful enough to foresee the potential damage to students — Psychology 101.

There was no “opinions expressed” disclaimer, which infers that the school agreed with what was said during the event. Horrible! Where did this leave the student body — made up of kids from different backgrounds, cultures, faiths and beliefs? Does Wheeler High plan to give equal time to other political parties? This is a public school receiving taxpayer funds. Your decision has caused greater divisiveness and the disintegration of standards, policies and procedures. PEGGY BROOKS, JONESBORO Maybe identity isn’t everything For many years, our Democratic friends have been fixated on identity and oppression. People were not viewed as individuals, but rather as group members to be judged by whether their group was deemed an oppressor or oppressed. “Firsts” by oppressed group members were widely celebrated.

Imagine my great surprise to open the AJC e-paper on Thursday and see the first Black female head of the CDC confirmed by the Senate (“Schwartz confirmed as director of the CDC,”) with all but one Democratic senator voting “no.” What? The nominee has outstanding credentials, including being former deputy surgeon general, and “her resume also includes medical and law degrees and a leadership position at the U.S. Coast Guard.”

What could possibly make Democratic senators vote “no” on a very highly qualified Black female nominee? There it is: she is a Trump nominee. Maybe identity isn’t everything after all. DANA R. HERMANSON, MARIETTA World is warming up, and America is falling behind Recently, news media have devoted increased coverage to heat domes, floods, wildfires/polluted air, droughts, etc. Since human-caused warming is accelerating, these crises should call you to action. The AJC e-paper article from Aug. 5, “This summer isn’t breaking heat records yet. But just wait,” previews our grim future. With oceans comprising 70% of our planet and having received 90% of fossil-fuel heat, land and sea are locked in a battle for survival. Look at Europe as it swelters and burns. We are next.