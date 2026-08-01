Georgia Democrats state convention will double down on a losing agenda

Keisha Lance Bottoms (left) and U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff hold up their hands in solidarity at the Ossoff/Bottoms rally on June 27 in Savannah, Ga. (Sarah Peacock for the AJC)

Georgia has become a national leader because Republicans have focused on results instead of political trends.

Georgia has become a national leader because Republicans have focused on results instead of political trends.

On Saturday, Georgia Democrats gather in Savannah to chart their party’s future. But instead of offering Georgians a new direction, they’re putting the same leaders and the same policies that voters have already rejected front and center.

By featuring U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Democratic candidates for the General Assembly, the party is making a clear statement: They believe their current agenda deserves another chance.

Unfortunately for them, because of the record of those at the top of their ticket, that remains a difficult case to make.