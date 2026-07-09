Why the South’s education will decide America’s economic future

Ashley Wilson, pre-K teacher, teaches a lesson on vocabulary words at DeKalb Early Learning Center, Wednesday, April 1, 2026, in Atlanta. Metro Atlanta school systems are all interested in adding more classes, even as K-12 enrollment trends downward. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

We can no longer afford to let large swaths of our student population be left without the education and skills needed to thrive.

We can no longer afford to let large swaths of our student population be left without the education and skills needed to thrive.

As we look to the future of America’s economy, one question looms large: will we have a workforce capable of meeting the demands of a rapidly changing world?

The answer depends, in large part, on what happens in the South.

Too often, education in the South has been treated as a regional issue, discussed through the lens of local politics, history, or disparities in student achievement. But today, the region’s educational outcomes are poised to have national economic consequences.

The U.S. is already confronting the twin realities of a shrinking workforce and aging population. If we are to meet the country’s growing demand for skilled professionals, especially in technology, public health and science, we must ensure that more students in the South, particularly those who have been historically underserved, have access to high-quality education and training.