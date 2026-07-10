Opinion Why politicians who use Christianity to frame abortion as a sin are wrong While the Bible does not touch on abortion or reproductive rights specifically, it does affirm the dignity of all human beings. Jack Harvey holds a sign that reads "Protect life Choose Life." Georgia Right To Life held a silent march in the streets of downtown Atlanta to commemorate the anniversary of the 1973 Supreme Court ruling in Roe v Wade, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025 (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

By Rebecca Todd Peters and Serene Jones – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 1 hour ago Share

Across the nation, anti-choice policymakers and activists are launching fresh assaults on reproductive rights. At the heart of this movement is an extreme Christian belief that the Bible tells us abortion is wrong. For example, with extensive support from conservative Christian lawmakers and advocacy organizations, Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon recently signed a fetal heartbeat bill into law. The legislation’s sponsor, Rep. Chip Neiman, has consistently referenced Christianity in his anti-abortion advocacy, once stating, “We’re standing in the gap for those little people that can’t have a voice to say anything. Lord, you’ve given us an opportunity now as states to be able to stand up for [them].”

Meanwhile, Tennessee legislators recently floated a proposal that would allow the state to give the death penalty to women who receive an abortion. The amendment, which referred to “innocent human life, created in the image of God,” drew an eager endorsement from the president of the Southern Baptist Convention. And in Indiana, Attorney General Todd Rokita — who often references Christianity in his decision-making — just appealed a recent court decision that allows people to receive an abortion based on their own religious beliefs. There’s no question: Without extreme Christian voices, the anti-choice movement would not hold anywhere near as much power as it does today. But their interpretation of the Bible is deeply flawed — and doesn’t belong anywhere near public policy. What the Bible says about abortion First and foremost, the text of the Bible doesn’t mention abortion. Ever. Despite that, anti-abortion activists have read their perspective into the text and flooded public spaces with their message through billboards, bumper stickers and harassment outside clinics. So how did this virulent anti-abortion movement emerge? It wasn’t from strong religious convictions. It was the product of politics. For decades, all the mainline Christian denominations — including the Presbyterian Church (USA), the United Church of Christ and the United Methodist Church — expressed empathy for people considering abortion and support for reproductive rights. They also advocated for the decriminalization of abortion prior to Roe v. Wade. Even the Southern Baptist Convention — which today is one of the most ardent anti-choice voices — passed several resolutions expressing support for abortion in the 1970s. In 1971, the SBC called on members to support abortion in certain circumstances, including with “carefully ascertained evidence of the likelihood of damage to the emotional, mental, and physical health of the mother.” They reaffirmed this statement in 1974. The Rev. Dr. Rebecca Todd Peters is professor of religious studies at Elon University. (Courtesy) First and foremost, the text of the Bible doesn’t mention abortion. Ever. Despite that, anti-abortion activists have read their perspective into the text and flooded public spaces with their message through billboards, bumper stickers and harassment outside clinics. So how did this virulent anti-abortion movement emerge? It wasn’t from strong religious convictions. It was the product of politics. For decades, all the mainline Christian denominations — including the Presbyterian Church (USA), the United Church of Christ and the United Methodist Church — expressed empathy for people considering abortion and support for reproductive rights. They also advocated for the decriminalization of abortion prior to Roe v. Wade. Even the Southern Baptist Convention — which today is one of the most ardent anti-choice voices — passed several resolutions expressing support for abortion in the 1970s. In 1971, the SBC called on members to support abortion in certain circumstances, including with “carefully ascertained evidence of the likelihood of damage to the emotional, mental, and physical health of the mother.” They reaffirmed this statement in 1974. Then, in 1976, the SBC affirmed its “conviction about the limited role of government in dealing with matters relating to abortion.” It also expressed support for “the right of expectant mothers to the full range of medical services and personal counseling for the preservation of life and health.”

So, what changed? GOP operatives and evangelical leaders discovered that they could use abortion to mobilize evangelical voters — and advance their far-right agenda.