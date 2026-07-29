UNESCO designation is one piece of a larger strategy for saving the Okefenokee

On July 25, when the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization made its long-anticipated World Heritage Site designation, it recognized on a global stage what Georgians have long known: the Okefenokee Swamp is a wonder of the world.

While “the Wild Heart of Georgia” has long been a source of deep pride for all Georgians, this designation demonstrates that it can also be a source of wealth for adjacent communities — one built firmly on the conservation of our natural resources, rather than the extraction of them.

But the UNESCO designation alone is not a silver bullet for saving the swamp.