UNESCO designation is one piece of a larger strategy for saving the Okefenokee

While “the Wild Heart of Georgia” has long been a source of deep pride for all Georgians, this designation demonstrates that it can also be a source of wealth for adjacent communities — one built firmly on the conservation of our natural resources, rather than the extraction of them.
But the UNESCO designation alone is not a silver bullet for saving the swamp.
Now more than ever, local officials, community members, nonprofits and state and federal elected officials must work together to ensure this irreplaceable resource continues to be a healthy natural asset well into the future.
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Prepare locals for new job opportunities
Megan Desrosiers is the president and CEO of One Hundred Miles. (Courtesy)
However, tens of thousands of acres of unprotected private land in proximity to the National Wildlife Refuge remain available to the highest bidder, including interested mining companies.
That’s why increased private and public investment in continued land conservation along Trail Ridge is critical.
The swamp’s future also depends on education.
To be prepared for the increased visitation that will likely result from a UNESCO designation, local and state officials must prioritize the development of programs that teach students about everything from forestry, natural resource management and wildlife conservation to hospitality and ecotourism business development.
However, tens of thousands of acres of unprotected private land in proximity to the National Wildlife Refuge remain available to the highest bidder, including interested mining companies.
That’s why increased private and public investment in continued land conservation along Trail Ridge is critical.
The swamp’s future also depends on education.
To be prepared for the increased visitation that will likely result from a UNESCO designation, local and state officials must prioritize the development of programs that teach students about everything from forestry, natural resource management and wildlife conservation to hospitality and ecotourism business development.
This investment could be modeled off power provider Southwire’s 12 for Life program, which combines classroom work with job training to prepare students for careers within the company.
Communities around the swamp can use the UNESCO designation as a catalyst for this type of innovative model to grow the economy and ensure residents benefit from the new business opportunities it brings.