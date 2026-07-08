Opinion Readers write (Phil Skinner/AJC)

31 minutes ago Share

Let’s remember how our nation began The publication “Common Sense” by Thomas Paine in 1776 was a factor in helping the colonists understand that freedom and liberty are preferable to being subjects under the control of another country and its king. The British surrendered at the Battle of Yorktown on Oct. 19, 1781. The Treaty of Paris was signed in 1783, which formally ended the war. Another published essay by Thomas Paine in 1776 titled “The American Crisis” helped General George Washington (later, the first U.S. president) create morale to rally the troops in their crossing of the Delaware River on Christmas in 1776, to surprise their opposition.

The Declaration of Independence, on July 4, 1776, expresses universal human rights and the rights of “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” The U.S. Constitution was ratified in 1788. The Constitution’s Preamble states, “We the People.” The Constitution establishes the system of government that derives its power and authority from the people, not from a king. I have learned that communication and the manner of communication are what change most everything that occurs between human beings. I believe understanding the Declaration of Independence (July 4, 1776) is more than fireworks; it is a solemn remembrance of how America began. LOUIS COHEN, DUNWOODY

3 Justices betrayed oath in birthright decision

The Constitution of the United States, 14th Amendment, Article I reads plainly, “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.” Period. Unlike the occasionally unclear language of the Constitution (Second Amendment, anyone?), this sounds perfectly unambiguous, doesn’t it? You might think its meaning is beyond dispute. And yet three predictable judges on the Supreme Court had the unmitigated gall to vote directly against the Constitution in Trump v. Barbara; they said they don’t approve of that crystal-clear meaning. They think the amendment should somehow mean something, anything, more to their liking. Now, consider the Constitutional Oath sworn by every Supreme Court judge. “I, _________, do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same …” Rewriting the Constitution from the bench to suit your own politics is neither support nor defense, truly, dishonestly, or otherwise.