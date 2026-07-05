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Jackson’s challenge is to win over Jones’ supporters A recent AJC story suggests that Rick Jackson may have trouble with some grassroots Republicans. His actual challenge is with Lt. Gov. Burt Jones’s supporters. Their vote has the potential to sway the outcome of November. In May and June, respectively, 358,184 and 336,005 Georgia voters picked Burt Jones. Although some of these supporters will vote a straight Republican ticket in November, the margin of victory in the last two gubernatorial races — 54,723 in 2018 and 297,899 in 2022 — demonstrates how small groups of voters can determine the state’s leadership.

While reconciliation between Jackson and Jones seems unlikely, the Jackson campaign should do everything possible between now and November to court Jones’s supporters and bring them along for a winning campaign. BLAINE SALTER, ATHENS Jackson needs to explain his proposed tax cuts Rick Jackson has made property and income tax cuts a big part of his campaign. What he hasn’t said, though, is which services he would cut or eliminate to pay for those tax cuts.

Shouldn’t Jackson provide this information so that voters can cast an informed ballot? OLIVER G. HALLE, MARIETTA History will record movement to destroy democracy

To those who confuse cruelty with strength and denigrate empathy, calling it “woke”: History will relate how you joined a reactionary movement determined to destroy America’s democracy. It will further recount how the Republican-led Congress stood by a Nero-like and watched the U.S. government be undermined and destroyed from within. What is America if not its institutions? Gun fetishism and a staunch belief in white supremacy don’t constitute the foundation of a successful society. Jan. 6 was a putsch, not a popular rebellion. Time to woke up and smell the covfefe. DEAN POIRIER, LILBURN AI could give us more time for human interaction

Our country feels more divided than ever, but artificial intelligence may be one of the few issues that can bring us together. A recent survey found that the majority of Republicans and Democrats share many of the same concerns about AI, including its impact on jobs, human connection, and society. I once heard someone say, “In chaos comes opportunity.” Instead of fearing AI, let’s learn about it together. AI is already helping people communicate better, solve problems and save time. A friend of mine is transforming his business by using AI as a tool, not to replace people. Technology can help us connect, but it can never replace real human relationships. AI can help us edit emails, summarize meetings, and organize tasks, giving us more time for real human connections.