Opinion Readers write AJC readers write about governmental and individual responsibility. (Phil Skinner/AJC File)

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Who’s responsible for this mess? If you think our government is not working for us, you are right. Money, power, and security seem to be all many elected officials think about. So many issues overwhelmingly supported by Americans are ignored by Republicans in power or overruled by the Supreme Court. Consider voting restrictions, unlimited campaign “dark money,” abortion restrictions, book bans, unchecked inflation, tax cuts for the rich, healthcare, the slush fund, the Iran war, immigration atrocities, the Epstein files, legislation by executive order, school prayer, unregulated tariffs, tax payer-funded vanity projects, misappropriation of tax dollars, a rich and incompetent Cabinet, biased judiciary appointments, and the gutting of federal agencies. Each — overwhelmingly rejected by Americans — is accepted with the acquiescence and support of the Republican Party in power.

Democrats — and most of the country — are fed up with Trump’s graft, corruption and lack of concern for the American people. The only way to begin to address the problem is to elect Democrats in November. To keep Republicans in power means more of the same and worse. If you think not voting is an option, consider what happened when one third of us “sat out” the last presidential election. Even if you are frustrated with Democrats’ lack of power to act, our only checks-and-balance here is our vote. If enough Democrats are elected to ensure a veto-proof Congress, we can restrict uncontrolled spending, investigate illegal activity, address the housing crisis, restore and fund healthcare, limit tax breaks for the rich, address cost-of-living inflation and hold politically motivated agencies to account. The Republican Party is now in charge of all three branches of government and has done nothing to help working Americans. It is time to change that, and change happens when people decide to act.

STEVE PEARSON, DECATUR