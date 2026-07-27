Opinion Readers write AJC readers write about Congress, candidates and communism. (Phil Skinner/AJC File)

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Bar set low for congressional candidates Campaigning, investigating, and suing appear to be the major functions of many of today’s U.S. Congress members. In between those activities, there is endless jawboning and posturing, but very little legislating and governing. As the bar for running for Congress becomes lower than becoming a contestant on Chuck Barris’s 1970s “The Gong Show,” voters increasingly wish that dismissing inept politicians was as swift and easy as just ringing a gong. Furthermore, there is an energetic cadre of candidates working to infect Congress with socialism, if not communism. They are anti-America, with goals to destroy rather than build.

Today’s growing socialist contingent in the U.S. largely comprises over-educated, under-useful, young, white individuals who are dissatisfied with what they are providing for themselves. They seem eager to have the government provide near-endless goods and services by taking what others have earned to fund these socialists’ every need. For those seeking a more perfect union, destroying the one we have is not the answer. GREGORY MARSHALL, MARIETTA Threats of communism are nothing new We knew this would happen. Whenever Republican politicians become terrified that they’ll lose elections, they trot out their favorite attack word — “communist.”

It all started 75 years ago when Sen. Joseph McCarthy terrorized our country with his bombastic, fraudulent fear-mongering about communists under every rock. Recently, Donald Trump has restarted this silly old tactic, perhaps realizing that his phrase “radical lunatic” has become stale. Communism was a principal focus of his political rally at Wheeler High School last Wednesday.