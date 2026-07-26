Opinion Readers write Keep political speeches out of schools; Democrats show hypocrisy on inclusion with restaurant boycott. Readers write. (Phil Skinner/AJC 2013)

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Let’s keep public schools free from political speeches Re: “Donald Trump’s policy pitch turns into a Georgia campaign rally,” AJC. Having worked in education for more than 40 years, I thought that public school systems were not supposed to have campaign presentations. They even had what was basically a rally sign and posted things about President Donald Trump. As you indicate, the president speaking at Wheeler High School did just that, even though he was supposed to announce this new plan to help students save for college, which he did eventually get to. Does this mean that all individuals, whether they are in office or running for office, can start giving political speeches in schools? I naively would hope that K-12 public schools would be sacrosanct from this.

HARRY PRICE, MARIETTA What happened to the Dems’ ‘big tent?’ Regarding Nedra Rhone (“Controversy shows how glad-handing can backfire,” July 23): Does the ridiculous boycott threat against an Atlanta restaurant show how glad-handing can backfire, or is it just more evidence of the left’s profound intolerance? Even if the restaurant owner endorsed the GOP candidate (which she clarified she does not), who cares? Do you want a meal or a political lesson and purity test? As a conservative, if I applied a political test to musical artists or actors, what entertainment would I have left to consume? Perhaps the political beliefs of musicians, actors and restaurant owners simply aren’t relevant.

The left’s mantra these days seems to be: “Believe what we believe (or at least pretend to) and shout it loudly, or we will come for you.” What happened to inclusion and the “big tent?”

DANA R. HERMANSON, MARIETTA Disappointed Braves officials attended Trump rally As a Democrat and a longtime Braves fan who never misses a game, I was disappointed to see reported in the AJC from July 23 that Mike Plant and Brian Snitker of the Braves front office attended the Trump rally in Cobb County the day before. They even got up on the stage and shook his hand. I think that is a slap in the face to every Hispanic player in the Braves system, especially the Cubans, Venezuelans and Puerto Ricans (not to mention the Democrats who make up a large portion of their fan base). I think it would be appropriate for these two to attend the next Ossoff/Bottoms rally and get up on the stage and shake their hands.

JEAN SPENCER, ATHENS Trump does opposite from inaugural promises During his recent speech at Wheeler High School in Cobb County, Trump mocked the Democratic Party’s use of the word “affordability.” And yet, during his inaugural address, Trump said, “I will direct all members of my Cabinet to marshal the vast powers at their disposal to defeat what was record inflation and rapidly bring down costs and prices.” He also promised, “We will measure our success not only by the battles we win but also by the wars that we end — and perhaps most importantly, the wars we never get into.” The Iran “skirmish” is now in its fifth month. In March, during the first month of the war, Trump told supporters at a rally, “We’ve won. Let me tell you, we’ve won.” During his inaugural address, Trump touted, “We will begin the process of returning millions and millions of criminal aliens back to the places from which they came.” In contrast, approximately 70% of immigrants deported do not have criminal convictions and are not “criminal aliens.” The majority of the remainder do not have violent criminal records.