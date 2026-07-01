As we celebrate the 250th anniversary of this nation, we stand at a crossroads. My deepest concern is that our national dialogue has sharpened into an exhaustive shouting match, where victory is determined by who can trade the most insults. We traded the necessary work of compromise for the cheap entertainment of partisanship. Yet, this milestone also offers us a profound opportunity for reflection and hope. The American experiment was never a finished product; it is an ongoing project. The founders did not hand us a perfect union, but rather a blueprint to build one.

A recent Gallup poll suggests that 19% of Americans, down from 54% in 2001, say our founders would be pleased with how the United States has turned out. In the 25 years since the previous poll, 35% of Americans left that conversation and have become less hopeful about the state of our country. I believe the path forward to reconstructing our nation won’t be found in a new president or Congress, but in ourselves.

To overcome this divide, the path forward requires a shift in how we engage with one another. We must pivot toward more listening and less talking. A true celebration of America’s semiquincentennial doesn’t mean agreeing on everything; it means possessing the courage to sit across the table from someone we disagree with, look them in the eye, and try to understand their fears and aspirations. Our next 250 years depend entirely on renewing that fundamental human connection.

BLAINE SALTER, ATHENS

Democracy is messy, requires common decency

I see leaders in the highest of political offices who are willing to disregard and disrespect the Constitution, the courts and institutional norms. I also see a troubling lack of common decency and a moral compass that directs toward right actions and ethical behavior. Equally troubling is the readiness of much of the citizenry to cheer on such behavior, overlooking breaches of ethics and legal responsibility in favor of short-term gain or partisan loyalty.

Democracy is messy, but if we reclaim respectful disagreement and recommit to the rule of law, Thomas Jefferson and John Adams’ example will not be merely historical footnotes. Their example will be a clear road map, guiding us toward a stronger and more just republic as we look hopefully to the next 250 years.