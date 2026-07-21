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Right uses fear-mongering about socialism So, according to right-wing media, we voters only have two possible outcomes in November — the current dictatorship or communist socialism. Somehow, all other rational choices have been eliminated, and all Democrats are evil socialists. We’ve seen over the past two years of GOP governance that their elected officials will capitulate despite war, economic disaster, world ridicule, erosion of human rights, cruelty and possible international war crimes, health care dismantling, skyrocketing national debt, weaponization of justice, historically massive corruption and blatant bribery. But apparently, if you are not on board with all that, you are a socialist and will destroy our country. Be afraid!

Pay no attention to the fact that all previous elected Democrats in our lifetime didn’t turn our country into communist Russia. Or that social programs save millions from homelessness, financial ruin or death and have exceedingly low rates of fraud or abuse. A narrative that socialism and not Venezuela’s highly corrupt government and financial mismanagement led to their collapse? What rational mind thinks that makes sense? And who honestly thinks that in our firmly entrenched capitalistic country (overtly swayed by big business money), America will instantly do a complete 180? Resist the fearmongering. TIM DORECE, MARIETTA

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