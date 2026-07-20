Opinion
AJC readers write about politics and different perspectives.
U.S. has fascist threat, not a communist one
U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson is offering an especially sinister reason for supporting President Donald Trump’s outlandish demand for passage of a $350 billion Pentagon appropriation. Johnson says some of the funds are needed for “fighting communism on our own shore.”
In the first place, it’s illegal for the U.S. military to conduct domestic law enforcement, Trump’s threats to do so notwithstanding. Secondly, it’s blatantly unconstitutional under the First Amendment for the military or any branch of government to suppress anyone’s political beliefs, communist or otherwise.
Third, of course, there is no communist threat in this country. None. Trump has lately been raving about communism, as if this were 1956 rather than 2026. Not a single communist has won a Democratic Party primary for a seat in Congress. Trump is either too ignorant to know the difference between communism and democratic socialism, which is practiced to one degree or another by most industrialized democracies in Europe and elsewhere, or he thinks the American people are that dumb.
America does, however, face a very real fascist threat – exemplified by agents of ICE gunning down innocent people in our streets. Like the would-be fascist dictator he is, Trump has recently promoted criminalizing democratic socialism. Spineless toadies like Johnson pander to their constituents in Trump’s MAGA base instead of exercising actual leadership by educating them about his many threats to our democracy.
This November, we must vote to run these scoundrels out of Washington and our state governments.
CHRIS MOSER, STONECREST
Voters will remember which party promotes freedom
With the midterm elections coming up in November, it seems Republicans are hopeful about keeping the Senate for sure, and possibly the House.
If there is one thing the citizens of the USA love, no matter Democrat, Republican, or independent, it’s their freedom. The freedom to achieve, to earn money by working hard for the lifestyle they desire. They do not want to be made to give things they earned, money they earned, to their government to equally distribute among everybody, including those who chose not to work, not to contribute to the best of their ability.
Go ahead, Democrats, support candidates who run as socialists, promote them as just part of the Democrat Party. The Republicans applaud you and thank you for making it possible for them to win in the midterm elections, which historically would go to the party not in power.
We thank you for losing sight of what our country stands for: freedom. Voters, in my opinion, have not forgotten.
BECKY SMITH, ROSWELL