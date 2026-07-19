Opinion Readers write (Phil Skinner/AJC 2013)

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Georgians need legal protections against data centers As the AJC reported (“Georgia agency orders data center’s ‘pop-up’ power plant to halt construction,” July 8), the Georgia Environmental Protection Division found that our nonprofit, Sustainable Newton, and other groups submitted sufficient evidence of air permit violation for EPD to issue notices on July 2 to the power plant developer, VoltaGrid, and the data center company, Serverfarm. They also ordered VoltaGrid to stop work on “air pollution emissions sources and/or control equipment.” On July 13, we also filed a petition with the Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC) asking them to determine if VoltaGrid’s sale of electricity to Serverfarm is legal in Georgia.

While state enforcement actions play out, Sustainable Newton is pressing Covington officials to adopt the strongest possible local ordinances before their data center moratorium expires on Oct. 20. However, if Georgia legislators don’t pass stronger laws — which did not happen this year — local governments face a daunting task. Across America, artificial intelligence tech companies are cutting corners and ignoring laws in their rush for “speed to power.” VoltaGrid is a Houston-based energy firm backed by a $1 billion investment from Halliburton and Blackstone. Communities like Covington need more from Georgia lawmakers and enforcement agencies to have a fighting chance against the Goliaths knocking on our door — a door they’d rather kick in than wait for us to answer. MAURICE CARTER, COVINGTON

SUSTAINABLE NEWTON CO-FOUNDER, PRESIDENT

Trump unfit to continue as president It is time to face facts: The United States is being governed by a madman. In late June, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, “No country is allowed to charge tolls or fees on an international waterway. That’s existing international law.” He is correct. On July 13, in a Truth Social post, President Trump said that the U.S. will, from this point forward, be known as “the guardian of the Hormuz Strait” and will be reimbursed 20% on all cargo shipped through the Strait. The very next day, on July 14, Trump said the “guardian” plan was off. For 24 hours, the president of the United States suggested that our country would ignore all existing maritime law and instead operate as some kind of criminal enterprise, collecting fees from ships transiting international waters.

In 2024, the Republican Party was correct that President Joe Biden was no longer mentally fit for his office. It is way past time they hold President Trump to the same standard. MATT WILLIS, LAWRENCEVILLE Trump needs to stop cheating, accept election results Trump, you lost the 2020 election! Stop polluting the minds of your supporters with the lie. The only election interference was by you and your supporters: fake electors, Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol, frivolous court cases, etc. The reality is that you lost big by 7 million in the popular vote and would not have won even if Georgia had swung your way.