Opinion Readers write AJC readers write about integrity and identity. (Phil Skinner/AJC)

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Under Trump’s leadership, U.S. is no longer trustworthy The problem with electing a narcissistic, lying conman to lead our country is that he may prove to be both highly incompetent and tragically overconfident. The proof is in. Mr. “I know more about ”x" than anyone” has started a foreign war, fueling inflation, where the outcome will certainly be less favorable than the Obama deal on which he reneged. Under his leadership, the U.S. isn’t trustworthy. The lies (e.g., “completely obliterated”) and up-and-down tariffs leave all wondering what the mad king will do next. No agreement made by this country can be trusted by others, allies or enemies alike, because he wields his power to bully, to subjugate and to threaten without regard to commitments.

His crude approach to those who don’t immediately kowtow is to insult — a poor strategy for ending this unauthorized war. Iranians are called “scum,” “cuckoo,” “sick people” and “evil.” Hey, the Donald assassinated their leader, a move perhaps expected from Russia’s Putin or Saudia Arabia’s MBS, but not the U.S. Does it help to also call them names? As Iran refuses to buckle to intimidation and threats, perhaps our Congress could take a lesson and also take a stand. Stand up to a bully. R. HAL MEEKS JR., ATLANTA Why can’t there just be one human race?

The recent Supreme Court decision regarding gerrymandering appears to be based on the premise that there are now only relatively few voters who base their decision on who to vote for solely on the color of the candidate’s skin rather than on qualifications or political ideology. As the saying goes, the proof of that assumption will be in the pudding.