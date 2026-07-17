Opinion
AJC readers write about integrity and identity.
Under Trump’s leadership, U.S. is no longer trustworthy
The problem with electing a narcissistic, lying conman to lead our country is that he may prove to be both highly incompetent and tragically overconfident. The proof is in.
Mr. “I know more about ”x" than anyone” has started a foreign war, fueling inflation, where the outcome will certainly be less favorable than the Obama deal on which he reneged.
Under his leadership, the U.S. isn’t trustworthy. The lies (e.g., “completely obliterated”) and up-and-down tariffs leave all wondering what the mad king will do next. No agreement made by this country can be trusted by others, allies or enemies alike, because he wields his power to bully, to subjugate and to threaten without regard to commitments.
His crude approach to those who don’t immediately kowtow is to insult — a poor strategy for ending this unauthorized war. Iranians are called “scum,” “cuckoo,” “sick people” and “evil.” Hey, the Donald assassinated their leader, a move perhaps expected from Russia’s Putin or Saudia Arabia’s MBS, but not the U.S. Does it help to also call them names?
As Iran refuses to buckle to intimidation and threats, perhaps our Congress could take a lesson and also take a stand. Stand up to a bully.
R. HAL MEEKS JR., ATLANTA
Why can’t there just be one human race?
The recent Supreme Court decision regarding gerrymandering appears to be based on the premise that there are now only relatively few voters who base their decision on who to vote for solely on the color of the candidate’s skin rather than on qualifications or political ideology. As the saying goes, the proof of that assumption will be in the pudding.
The history of our country has been marred since its founding by the spurious notion that there are separate races, and that those belonging to the so-called “white race” are superior to all other races. This racial canard is being kept alive by governments, in particular the federal government that, for example, on the Application for Federal Student Aid asks for “student race and ethnicity” and lists multiple possible choices.
On the federal Census form, which everyone must fill out, there is a particular emphasis on clarifying whether someone who identifies as belonging to the so-called “white race” is also of Hispanic/Spanish origin.
Across the country, the media, including journalists and opinion columnists, continue to keep the notion of separate races alive by continuing to use the term “race” when the purpose is racial identification, when in fact science has made it abundantly clear that there is only one race, the human race.
Our laws and media continue to reflect the great lie of separate races. What a gift it would be to our nation’s America at 250 celebration to finally end this blot on our history.
JIM WALLACE, COBB COUNTY