Opinion Readers write AJC readers write about housing and politics, and media and politicians. (Phil Skinner/AJC File)

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Congress wakes up, offers solution to housing problem So the housing bill, passed by Congress with overwhelming majorities, has become law. Remarkable achievement by an otherwise mostly paralyzed Congress: the housing bill begins to solve what is and has been a major national problem. Congress’s job is to solve/begin solutions to major problems. This housing bill shows they can do it. Sadly, they were stiffed by the current president, who declined at the last minute to show up for the signing at an elaborate setup at the Capitol. How could this happen? Some of us may recall that, as a candidate, the current president put the kibosh on an immigration bill hammered out by a small bipartisan group in the summer of 2024 because he wanted to make it a campaign item. Congress obliged then. At least the process played out, and the housing bill has become law.

We can only hope that it will be duly implemented. No guarantees since acts of Congress are being almost routinely ignored by the current administration. How can this happen? It was self-inflicted, of course, and I can only hope that we citizens will put a halt to the very sad situation we are in and begin recovery. ALIDA C. SILVERMAN, ATLANTA Media shares blame for Platner disaster To her discredit, New York Times columnist Michelle Goldberg blames Maine’s Democrats for the same politically driven blindness she herself showed in ignoring Graham Platner’s Nazi tattoo and early accounts that he abused women when it would have mattered — about nine months earlier.

But where was Goldberg then? Apparently, she was in Maine, equally as mesmerized by the socialist Pied Piper as were the other scurrying progressives lining up to march toward a Democratic Senate majority.