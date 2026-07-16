Opinion
AJC readers write about housing and politics, and media and politicians.
Congress wakes up, offers solution to housing problem
So the housing bill, passed by Congress with overwhelming majorities, has become law. Remarkable achievement by an otherwise mostly paralyzed Congress: the housing bill begins to solve what is and has been a major national problem. Congress’s job is to solve/begin solutions to major problems. This housing bill shows they can do it.
Sadly, they were stiffed by the current president, who declined at the last minute to show up for the signing at an elaborate setup at the Capitol. How could this happen? Some of us may recall that, as a candidate, the current president put the kibosh on an immigration bill hammered out by a small bipartisan group in the summer of 2024 because he wanted to make it a campaign item. Congress obliged then. At least the process played out, and the housing bill has become law.
We can only hope that it will be duly implemented. No guarantees since acts of Congress are being almost routinely ignored by the current administration. How can this happen? It was self-inflicted, of course, and I can only hope that we citizens will put a halt to the very sad situation we are in and begin recovery.
ALIDA C. SILVERMAN, ATLANTA
Media shares blame for Platner disaster
To her discredit, New York Times columnist Michelle Goldberg blames Maine’s Democrats for the same politically driven blindness she herself showed in ignoring Graham Platner’s Nazi tattoo and early accounts that he abused women when it would have mattered — about nine months earlier.
But where was Goldberg then? Apparently, she was in Maine, equally as mesmerized by the socialist Pied Piper as were the other scurrying progressives lining up to march toward a Democratic Senate majority.
Throughout Goldberg’s “Lessons from the Platner disaster” (July 12), she continually refers to “they” as she blames Mainers, Platner himself, progressive operatives who recruited Platner, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. She should have been using the word “we.”
This approach highlights the duplicity often found in progressive media. Anyone maintaining faith in these pundits suffers from the same delusions as the 70% of Maine’s Democratic primary voters who cast their ballots for Platner.
Reluctant Goldberg readers (understandably) might have bailed on her column before its penultimate paragraph, where she finally assigns some blame to herself. No apology, mind you. Just enough acknowledgment to check that box and pretend she’s earned absolution for this instance of her personal and journalistic failure.
GREGORY MARSHALL, MARIETTA