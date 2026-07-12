Opinion Readers write (Phil Skinner/AJC)

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‘My Voter Page’ discrepancies raise questions It builds trust in elections when voters can review official, accurate records reflecting their actual voting behavior. I believe this reflection is the purpose of the “My Voter Page” feature of the Secretary of State’s web presence on the State of Georgia’s website (mvp.sos.ga.gov). In decades of regularly voting in Georgia, I have gone to a polling place — a precinct communicated to me by a postcard from the state — with one exception. In 2020, I mailed a ballot I had filled out to the county Board of Elections. For these decades of regularly voting at an assigned precinct, my MVP page most often claims that I have voted strictly by mail. The Secretary of State’s MVP errs, at least in my case.

Given the hegemonically powerful position of Republicans in Georgia and that party’s vendetta against voting by mail, I feel quite threatened by being falsely painted as a voter by mail. What’s next, absolute disenfranchisement of any person who doesn’t vote for the Trumpist agenda? I urge everyone to investigate their “My Voter Page” at mvp.sos.ga.gov. Let’s see if there is a pattern of false representation of voters. ALAN DUREN HORNE, MONROE Socialists expose Democratic playbook Georgia’s Democratic Socialists are competing more in primaries, and as a conservative, I offer them a sincere thank-you. Not for the policies, but for the candor.

For years, Democratic candidates in competitive districts have campaigned on kitchen-table language, then voted for an agenda their mailers never mentioned. The Democratic Socialists of America has ended the guessing game. They state plainly that the government should hold more decisions, more dollars and more authority.

Watch how the party’s moderates respond. They run from the socialist label, not from the substance. The disagreement inside the Democratic Party is about disclosure, not direction. So the acronym deserves a second reading. DSA: Democrats Saying it Aloud. They did not change the movie that their party has been screening for a decade. They just turned on the subtitles. PAUL MILLER, ALPHARETTA ‘Hotlanta’ gets even hotter with extreme temps “Hotlanta” is heating up with extreme and dangerous weather temperatures. Atlanta is experiencing severe heat this July, a pattern scientists link to long‑term warming driven by climate change. Pediatric specialists warn that children face the highest short‑term risks because their bodies heat up faster and cool down more slowly. Even routine outdoor activities can quickly trigger heat emergencies, with symptoms like dizziness, rapid pulse, vomiting or confusion signaling possible heatstroke.