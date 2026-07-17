New law makes it easier for Georgians to obtain HIV prevention medication

Views of educational pamphlets sit on a shelf at the Empowerment Resource Center in downtown Atlanta, shown on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

SB 195, passed with bipartisan approval and signed by Gov. Brian Kemp, strengthens public health in the Peach State.

SB 195, passed with bipartisan approval and signed by Gov. Brian Kemp, strengthens public health in the Peach State.

Friday marks National HIV Prevention Day, established by PrEP4All in 2018.

This is a day to reflect on the public health strides and the work that still lies ahead for equitable HIV prevention.

For too long, a lifesaving medication that can prevent HIV has been inaccessible for many in Georgia, especially people in the Latino community.

Fortunately, people at risk for HIV can take comfort in knowing that healthcare just got easier.

A new law will increase access to preexposure prophylaxis medication, more commonly known as PrEP, for thousands of Georgians.

Senate Bill 195, which had bipartisan support in the state legislature and was the collective effort of community advocacy groups like the Georgia RxEACH Coalition and Georgia AIDS Coalition, passed Georgia’s legislative body this year, making it possible for people to pick up PrEP at the pharmacy.