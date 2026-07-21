Opinion Mississippi officials offer too much certainty in Nolan Xavier Wells’ death Officials are saying no foul play is suspected before all the facts are known. A person holds a picture of Nolan Xavier Wells during a news conference at National Action Network headquarters in New York on Friday, July 10, 2026. (Yuki Iwamura/AP)

By James White III – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 1 hour ago Share

Before Mississippi knew how Nolan Xavier Wells died, it began explaining why no one else was responsible. Wells, who is Black, left the Mississippi coast for Horn Island on the Fourth of July with three white friends. They returned. He did not. Two days later, the 18-year-old college football player was found dead in the water. His phone and keys were on the mainland. Wells was not. His family says accounts of his final hours conflict and information appeared to be missing from his phone. The state and independent autopsies have been completed, but the cause and manner of death and toxicology results have not been released.

Yet authorities were quick to say they did not suspect foul play. Those words have weight. It does not prove Wells’ friends harmed him, and this is not an accusation against them. They are entitled to the presumption of innocence. But that presumption does not require the government to presume an accident before completing the work necessary to know. Did Wells actually choose to stay behind? James White III is a Georgia attorney and former prosecutor. (Courtesy) When a young Black person is accused, suspicion becomes intensely personal. Someone retrieves messages, reconstructs the timeline, separates witnesses and searches every contradiction for motive. But when a young Black person needs that same rigor applied on his behalf, the language changes. The investigation is ongoing. The autopsy is pending. The public should be patient. Why does official caution seem to protect the living before official urgency protects the Black son who is dead? Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter said Wells’ friends returned without him and that, “From what we understand, he chose to stay there.” Ledbetter later told The Associated Press, “From the people we’ve talked to, it sounds like he chose to stay on the island with the assumption that he was going to ride back to the mainland with someone else.” “Chose.” When a young Black person is accused, suspicion becomes intensely personal. Someone retrieves messages, reconstructs the timeline, separates witnesses and searches every contradiction for motive. But when a young Black person needs that same rigor applied on his behalf, the language changes. The investigation is ongoing. The autopsy is pending. The public should be patient. Why does official caution seem to protect the living before official urgency protects the Black son who is dead? Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter said Wells’ friends returned without him and that, “From what we understand, he chose to stay there.” Ledbetter later told The Associated Press, “From the people we’ve talked to, it sounds like he chose to stay on the island with the assumption that he was going to ride back to the mainland with someone else.” “Chose.” That word placed the first weight of explanation on Wells. Before an official cause and manner of death had been released, the public had been given a story in which the dead teenager made the decisive choice.

Ledbetter now says investigators should not “put ourselves on a timetable” or “rush ourselves.” He is right that a serious investigation should not be rushed. But seriousness is also measured by how carefully an office avoids offering an explanation too soon.

District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath told NBC News, “We don’t want to rush to judgment or speculate.” That is the right principle. But why did caution become the official posture only after authorities circulated the story that Wells chose to stay and said they did not suspect foul play? Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd has shown greater discipline. He said the state medical examiner, Dr. Staci Turner, had not issued a final report and that she determines the cause and manner of death in autopsy cases. That is restraint: doing the work that belongs to your office and refusing to do someone else’s work through speculation. Officials are not ‘the system’ Elmore Wonsley (center) speaks next to attorney Ben Crump (left) and the Rev. Al Sharpton during a memorial service Monday, July 20, 2026, in Ocean Springs, Miss., for Nolan Xavier Wells, an 18-year-old found dead after taking a July 4 boat trip with friends. (Gerald Herbert/AP) In “The Republic,” Greek philosopher Plato’s teacher, Socrates, described justice as each part doing its own work and not interfering with the work assigned to another. Mississippi has supplied enough titles. Justice now requires the people holding them to perform the duties those titles can conceal. Ledbetter is not “the system.” He is the sheriff. His job is to test whether Wells chose to stay, not repeat that account until it sounds settled. He must establish who last saw Wells, why his phone and keys returned without him, whether witnesses were interviewed separately, whether devices and accounts were preserved and whether the accounts align.

McIlrath is not “the system.” She is the district attorney. Her office says the completed investigation will be presented to a grand jury. Her responsibility is to ensure every material witness, contradiction, forensic finding and recoverable piece of phone data reaches that jury without being softened by the explanation announced first. Lynd is not “the system.” He is the coroner. He should continue refusing to let rumor outrun the body. The detectives and investigators are not “the system” either. They are people who have not been publicly identified in the reporting on Wells’ death. Someone decided how witnesses would be questioned. Someone decided which devices would be examined and when. Someone will decide whether conflicting accounts are failures of memory or facts requiring deeper scrutiny. Those decisions have authors. Pursue every contradiction for the sake of justice Christine Wonsley (center) is flanked by her husband, Elmore (second from left), attorney Ben Crump (left) and the Rev. Al Sharpton during a memorial service Monday, July 20, 2026, for her son, Nolan Xavier Wells, who was found dead following a July 4 boat trip with friends in Mississippi. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) “System” is the machine in a lab coat. The word can name collective power while allowing every individual exercising that power to disappear. A title organizes authority. Sometimes it sanitizes discretion.

This is not a demand that Mississippi manufacture a crime. It is a demand that Mississippi refuse to manufacture certainty where none exists. Sheriff Ledbetter, investigate the account before repeating it. Coroner Lynd, let the body speak. District Attorney McIlrath, place the complete evidence before the grand jury. And to the detectives whose names remain hidden behind the department: pursue every contradiction as though the child who died belongs to people whose grief has the full protection of the state. There is no system standing between Nolan Xavier Wells and justice. There is no system capable of answering his mother’s question.