Don’t expand broken farmworker program enabling human trafficking in Georgia

Farmworkers hand-plant rows of watermelon while riding on a seat platform behind a tractor at the Sweet Dixie Melon farm in Tift County on March 19, 2019, in Ty Ty, Georgia. (Curtis Compton/AJC 2019)

We cannot secure our food supply by sacrificing the basic human rights of Peach State farmworkers.

We cannot secure our food supply by sacrificing the basic human rights of Peach State farmworkers.

Three people involved in a massive human smuggling and labor trafficking operation that illegally transported Mexican and Central American workers into brutal conditions on South Georgia farms were formally sentenced in June to 51, 40 and 10 months in federal prison, respectively.

While these sentences bring a small amount of comfort and justice to the migrant workers whose abuse was unveiled by Operation Blooming Onion — one of the largest federal agricultural trafficking investigations in U.S. history — the outcome leaves a bitter taste in the mouths of workers and advocates.

Because while this case may be over, hundreds of thousands of migrant workers in the H-2A farmworker visa program remain at risk of facing the same kind of abuse and exploitation.