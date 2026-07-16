Democrats and Republicans approve university earmarks, just not the same way
Both parties, including lawmakers in Georgia invest billions in higher education, but they have vastly different priorities.
Rep. James E. Clyburn (left) of South Carolina, who received the Honorary Doctor of Laws degree, and Sen. Raphael G. Warnock (right), of Georgia, who received the Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree and also deliverd the commencement address, put their hands on their hearts for the presentation of colors and "The Star-Spangled Banner" during the Morehouse College 138th Commencement Ceremony on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/AJC)
By Stephanie Aguilar-Smith – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Despite these differences, both Democrats and Republicans invest billions in higher education and issue billions in federal earmarks annually. Federal earmarks are taxpayer-funded spending provisions that Congress members allocate, with minimal oversight, to projects or organizations that typically align with their priorities.
For fiscal year 2026, spanning October 2025 through September 2026, Congress allocated $16 billion in earmarks to a range of causes — approximately $2 billion of which went to colleges and universities across the country.
Where do Republicans and Democrats funnel academic earmarks? Does either party put this money where their mouth is? The data tell a story of partisan preferences that are predictable in some ways and surprising in others.
Understanding federal earmarks
Stephanie Aguilar-Smith, Ph.D., is an assistant professor at the Louise McBee Institute of Higher Education at the University of Georgia. (Courtesy)
Recent reports indicate that Congress members may also favor their alma maters when doling out earmarks.
Twenty-four senators — 13 Democrats and 11 Republicans — collectively requested approximately $636 million for projects at their alma maters in fiscal year 2026. But Republicans were responsible for nearly three-fourths of those requests, or $470 million.
Our 2024 study showed that Congress, as a whole, earmarked far less funding to minority-serving institutions and community colleges compared with what it gave to well-endowed research universities.
Recent reports indicate that Congress members may also favor their alma maters when doling out earmarks.
Twenty-four senators — 13 Democrats and 11 Republicans — collectively requested approximately $636 million for projects at their alma maters in fiscal year 2026. But Republicans were responsible for nearly three-fourths of those requests, or $470 million.
For example, Sen. Jim Justice, a Republican from West Virginia, requested nearly $60 million across seven earmark projects for his alma mater, Marshall University.
Republicans’ earmark tendencies
Contrary to their largely fiscal conservative rhetoric and critiques of universities as overly woke and elitist, Republicans generally sponsor earmarks with gusto across the board, including for colleges and universities.
House Appropriations Committee records show that Georgia’s U.S. representatives requested 132 federal earmarks for fiscal year 2026, with requests ranging from under $40,000 to $49 million and averaging roughly $3.9 million. But these Republicans’ average request was more three times larger than their Democratic counterparts, at approximately $6.3 million compared with $2 million.
Based on our analysis, from October 2021 through September 2023, Republicans sponsored $230 million more in earmarks to colleges and universities than their Democratic colleagues did.
Republicans also tended to send less in earmarked funding to colleges and universities serving large numbers of students who receive need-based federal financial aid, per our findings. Rather, Republicans were more likely to earmark money for whiter, wealthier universities, like the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, or the University of Michigan.
For example, Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, directed just shy of $60 million in earmarks to two large research universities, the University of Louisville and the University of Kentucky, for fiscal year 2026. McConnell attended both of those schools.
Nearly 70% and just over 75% of the undergraduates at the University of Louisville and the University of Kentucky, respectively, identify as white.
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R - St. Simons Island, appears at the Georgia Chamber Congressional Luncheon at Columbus Convention and Trade Center in Columbus on Wednesday, August 20, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
Democrats’ earmark tendencies
Democrats, meanwhile, generally walk the talk in terms of which colleges and universities they fund, generally supporting minority-serving institutions and campuses with large numbers of students who receive Pell Grants. Pell Grants are a form of federal financial aid for low-income students that they do not have to repay, unlike loans.
Our analysis specifically shows that Democrats gave these schools an outsized share of the pot of earmarked dollars, relative to what they gave overall to colleges and universities.
For instance, for fiscal year 2026, U.S. Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff — both Democrats — collectively requested earmarks for eight of Georgia’s 10 HBCUs and half of the state’s Hispanic-serving institutions.
Warnock was the only Georgia legislator to make an earmark request for his alma mater: about a half-million dollars for Morehouse College to help improve campus security. Ossoff secured this request with Warnock.
Similarly, U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-District 5, requested funds for Morris Brown and Spelman College, two private historically Black colleges in her district.
Rep. Nikema Wiliams speaks during the Spelman Creator Day at the Wellness Center Gymnasium at Spelman College, Monday, March 20, 2023, in Atlanta. Creator Day is an audio event including influencers Rickey Thompson, Denzel Dion, and Wunmi Bello. Spelman is the first HBCU to partner with Spotify for its NextGen program. Jason Getz/AJC)
At the same time, none of the state’s nine Republican U.S. representatives made such requests.
However, Democrats’ earmarks are much smaller than their Republican counterparts and generally far too small to level the playing field for minority-serving institutions, which are chronically underfunded.
So, while Democrats direct more earmarks to minority-serving institutions than Republicans, the comparatively small size of those awards cannot close the funding gap these schools face.
At the same time, Republican Sen. John Boozman of Arkansas secured $45 million in earmarks to upgrade the University of Arkansas Medical Center, which is a predominantly white institution.
Based on our research, it seems that both parties have real, if different, work to do to fully leverage earmarks to support higher education.
Stephanie Aguilar-Smith, Ph.D., is an assistant professor at the Louise McBee Institute of Higher Education at the University of Georgia. Heather McCambly is an assistant professor of educational foundations, organizations and policy at University of Pittsburgh.