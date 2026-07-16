Opinion Democrats and Republicans approve university earmarks, just not the same way Both parties, including lawmakers in Georgia invest billions in higher education, but they have vastly different priorities. Rep. James E. Clyburn (left) of South Carolina, who received the Honorary Doctor of Laws degree, and Sen. Raphael G. Warnock (right), of Georgia, who received the Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree and also deliverd the commencement address, put their hands on their hearts for the presentation of colors and "The Star-Spangled Banner" during the Morehouse College 138th Commencement Ceremony on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/AJC)

By Stephanie Aguilar-Smith – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 1 hour ago Share

Despite these differences, both Democrats and Republicans invest billions in higher education and issue billions in federal earmarks annually. Federal earmarks are taxpayer-funded spending provisions that Congress members allocate, with minimal oversight, to projects or organizations that typically align with their priorities. For fiscal year 2026, spanning October 2025 through September 2026, Congress allocated $16 billion in earmarks to a range of causes — approximately $2 billion of which went to colleges and universities across the country. We are scholars of higher education who have analyzed federal earmarking patterns in recent years. Our May 2026 study considers how party affiliation shapes colleges’ and universities’ earmark outcomes. Where do Republicans and Democrats funnel academic earmarks? Does either party put this money where their mouth is? The data tell a story of partisan preferences that are predictable in some ways and surprising in others.

House Appropriations Committee records show that Georgia’s U.S. representatives requested 132 federal earmarks for fiscal year 2026, with requests ranging from under $40,000 to $49 million and averaging roughly $3.9 million. But these Republicans’ average request was more three times larger than their Democratic counterparts, at approximately $6.3 million compared with $2 million. Based on our analysis, from October 2021 through September 2023, Republicans sponsored $230 million more in earmarks to colleges and universities than their Democratic colleagues did. Republicans also tended to send less in earmarked funding to colleges and universities serving large numbers of students who receive need-based federal financial aid, per our findings. Rather, Republicans were more likely to earmark money for whiter, wealthier universities, like the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, or the University of Michigan. For example, Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, directed just shy of $60 million in earmarks to two large research universities, the University of Louisville and the University of Kentucky, for fiscal year 2026. McConnell attended both of those schools. Nearly 70% and just over 75% of the undergraduates at the University of Louisville and the University of Kentucky, respectively, identify as white.

That same year, McConnell sponsored a $2 million earmark project for a single community college in the state — Madisonville Community College. He did not sponsor any earmarks for the state’s two historically Black colleges and universities: Simmons University and Kentucky State University. Similarly, U.S. Rep. Earl “Buddy” Carter, R-District 1, requested $1 million in earmarked funding for Georgia Institute of Technology, a historically white university far outside his district, during fiscal year 2026. Yet, he made no such request for Savannah State University, Georgia’s oldest historically Black university within his district. U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R - St. Simons Island, appears at the Georgia Chamber Congressional Luncheon at Columbus Convention and Trade Center in Columbus on Wednesday, August 20, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Democrats’ earmark tendencies Democrats, meanwhile, generally walk the talk in terms of which colleges and universities they fund, generally supporting minority-serving institutions and campuses with large numbers of students who receive Pell Grants. Pell Grants are a form of federal financial aid for low-income students that they do not have to repay, unlike loans.

Our analysis specifically shows that Democrats gave these schools an outsized share of the pot of earmarked dollars, relative to what they gave overall to colleges and universities. For instance, for fiscal year 2026, U.S. Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff — both Democrats — collectively requested earmarks for eight of Georgia’s 10 HBCUs and half of the state’s Hispanic-serving institutions. Warnock was the only Georgia legislator to make an earmark request for his alma mater: about a half-million dollars for Morehouse College to help improve campus security. Ossoff secured this request with Warnock. Similarly, U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-District 5, requested funds for Morris Brown and Spelman College, two private historically Black colleges in her district. Rep. Nikema Wiliams speaks during the Spelman Creator Day at the Wellness Center Gymnasium at Spelman College, Monday, March 20, 2023, in Atlanta. Creator Day is an audio event including influencers Rickey Thompson, Denzel Dion, and Wunmi Bello. Spelman is the first HBCU to partner with Spotify for its NextGen program. Jason Getz/AJC) At the same time, none of the state’s nine Republican U.S. representatives made such requests.