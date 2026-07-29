Baseball dad for two decades reflects on the end of this chapter for his son

In July 2026, Sam Davis finished his baseball career pitching for the Shallotte, North Carolina, Shallywags. He began playing organized baseball at 4 for a T-Ball team, the Tigers. At 23, he hung up his glove and cleats after playing in middle school, high school and college. (Courtesy)

Sam Davis played the American pastime from age 4 to 23, and his father grieves that it’s time to let go.

Sam Davis played the American pastime from age 4 to 23, and his father grieves that it’s time to let go.

I remember those early Saturdays.

I’d get up a few minutes after 6 a.m., get the coffee going. A half-hour or so later, I’d wake the boy.

He’d put on his jersey and pants, the socks, reach for his cap. He’d eat breakfast while reading the sports page. By 7 a.m., we were in the car, almost always heading north where the baseball tournaments took place.

He’d doze. I’d drive, NPR just a murmur. The city made way for the suburbs, the ‘burbs for the rolling land of North Georgia.

We’d arrive at some big baseball complex, all the dads and moms, their sleepy little athletes suddenly coming wide awake.