Opinion Atlanta’s Black businesses are under threat. Here’s how we can save them. What we are asking for is not radical. It is a recognition that commercial space is a community asset. The market alone will not protect it. Supporters of Atlanta then-mayoral candidate Andre Dickens cheered as he finished his speech during a rally at the BUZZ Coffee and Winehouse on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Alex Camardelle-Floyd – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 49 minutes ago Share

In 2023, A coffee shop owner in Cascade Heights told us he was closing his doors. Not because his business was failing — it was thriving. But after five years of building community and weathering the worst of the pandemic, a 22% rent increase made it impossible to stay. He found out on a Friday. By Monday, BUZZ Coffee and Winehouse was gone. BUZZ’s story is not an outlier. It is the story of Atlanta’s historically Black commercial corridors right now. We like to say that Atlanta is a city where Black businesses flourish. And for much of its history, that was true.

Corridors like Sweet Auburn and West End rose to national prominence as centers of Black entrepreneurship, culture and economic self-determination. But today, the market forces reshaping this city are threatening to undo that legacy. Not through neglect, as in decades past, but through a kind of growth that leaves the people who built these neighborhoods behind. Between 2016 and 2025, average asking commercial rents across Atlanta rose 32%. In the corridors where Black-owned businesses are most concentrated, the pressure is even more acute. Loading... Small storefronts under 1,500 square feet that typically house barber shops, bookstores and neighborhood restaurants are increasingly scarce, replaced by oversized spaces with price tags that only national chains can afford.

And the ownership divide is staggering: Black residents make up the vast majority of these communities but own only a small fraction of the commercial properties where they live and work.

Toolkit lays out strategies across four pillars Alex Camardelle-Floyd, Ph.D., is vice president of policy and research at Kindred Futures, an Atlanta-based organization. (Courtesy) This is not just a business problem. Our research found that neighborhoods with a higher density of Black-owned small businesses see measurably better outcomes for all children and families. These businesses hire locally, circulate dollars within their communities and serve as cultural anchors that shape a neighborhood’s identity and safety. When they disappear, entire corridors feel the loss in jobs, in services, in the social fabric that holds a community together. That is why Kindred Futures built the Staying Power toolkit. Released this February, it is a practical playbook designed for Atlanta’s policymakers, developers and community leaders and anyone else with a stake in ensuring that growth doesn’t come at the cost of displacement. The toolkit focuses on 10 historically Black business districts where demographic vulnerability and market pressure collide: Westside Park, Grove Park, Bankhead, Sweet Auburn, Peoplestown, West End, Lakewood Heights, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW, Cascade Heights and Campbellton Road. Rather than treating them as a monolith, we sort these corridors into distinct typologies (high-growth, industrial, legacy) so that the right tools reach the right places at the right time. This is not just a business problem. Our research found that neighborhoods with a higher density of Black-owned small businesses see measurably better outcomes for all children and families. These businesses hire locally, circulate dollars within their communities and serve as cultural anchors that shape a neighborhood’s identity and safety. When they disappear, entire corridors feel the loss in jobs, in services, in the social fabric that holds a community together. That is why Kindred Futures built the Staying Power toolkit. Released this February, it is a practical playbook designed for Atlanta’s policymakers, developers and community leaders and anyone else with a stake in ensuring that growth doesn’t come at the cost of displacement. The toolkit focuses on 10 historically Black business districts where demographic vulnerability and market pressure collide: Westside Park, Grove Park, Bankhead, Sweet Auburn, Peoplestown, West End, Lakewood Heights, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW, Cascade Heights and Campbellton Road. Rather than treating them as a monolith, we sort these corridors into distinct typologies (high-growth, industrial, legacy) so that the right tools reach the right places at the right time. The tools themselves are concrete. We lay out strategies across four pillars: Regulatory reforms like commercial inclusionary zoning and a commercial right of first refusal;

Capital strategies including dedicated rent stabilization funds and community acquisition vehicles;

Spatial strategies that unlock underused industrial land for small-scale retail; and

Ecosystem strategies that strengthen the networks business owners rely on to survive and grow. Each comes with an implementation road map, case studies from cities that have done it, and guidance on who should lead. People who built these corridors deserve to stay here Basketball player Walt Frazier takes a nostalgic tour of the Sweet Auburn district and the surrounding neighborhoods where he grew up, Dec. 18, 1983. (Atlanta Journal-Constitution Photographic Archives. Special Collections and Archives, Georgia State University Library) We did not build this toolkit in a vacuum. Through our Rooted Policy Labs, we have been convening commercial real estate developers, community finance practitioners, small business owners and neighborhood leaders across Atlanta to identify what is broken and what is possible. What we hear, consistently, is that the will exists but the infrastructure does not. Atlanta’s commercial affordability ecosystem is fragmented, underresourced, and skewed toward debt rather than the ownership models and stabilization tools that our entrepreneurs and residents actually need.