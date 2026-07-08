Atlanta children and young people cannot thrive without stable housing
Annie E. Casey Foundation’s Pittsburgh Homes Project shows what’s possible when there is a commitment to long-term housing solutions shaped by residents and community partners.
Atlanta-based artist Chastain “Chaz” Clark points to the details on his mural at Legacy of East Lake in Decmber. Clark completed the 8-foot mural on the side of the senior affordable housing unit in November. (Natrice Miller/AJC)
By Katrina D. Mitchell – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
31 minutes ago
Atlanta’s growth and prosperity mean little to children and young people who cannot count on having a stable place to live.
In metro Atlanta, more than half of renters are cost-burdened as defined by the U.S. Census Bureau, spending more than 30% of their income on housing.
United Way of Greater Atlanta reports that more than half of requests to its 211 line are for housing and utility assistance.
These numbers tell a larger story: Housing instability — including frequent moves, eviction, homelessness or not having a fixed place to stay — is shaping the lives and futures of children and young adults across our region.
Housing instability creates life challenges
Katrina D. Mitchell is director of the Annie E. Casey Foundation Atlanta Civic Site. (Courtesy)
For households with children, unstable housing can disrupt children’s learning, health and sense of security. For young people transitioning into adulthood, lacking a stable home can make it nearly impossible to finish school, keep a job or begin building an independent life.
These challenges shaped conversations at the recent Atlanta Thrive Summit, where the Annie E. Casey Foundation’s Atlanta Civic Site brought together 50 local leaders, service providers and young people to focus on a question:
What do children and young people need not just to get by, but to truly thrive as they move through adolescence and into adulthood?
When housing is unstable, every part of a young person’s life becomes more difficult.
School attendance suffers. Work becomes harder to sustain. Relationships and mental health are strained. Long-term planning gives way to short-term survival.
For households with children, unstable housing can disrupt children’s learning, health and sense of security. For young people transitioning into adulthood, lacking a stable home can make it nearly impossible to finish school, keep a job or begin building an independent life.
These challenges shaped conversations at the recent Atlanta Thrive Summit, where the Annie E. Casey Foundation’s Atlanta Civic Site brought together 50 local leaders, service providers and young people to focus on a question:
What do children and young people need not just to get by, but to truly thrive as they move through adolescence and into adulthood?
When housing is unstable, every part of a young person’s life becomes more difficult.
School attendance suffers. Work becomes harder to sustain. Relationships and mental health are strained. Long-term planning gives way to short-term survival.
Research on adolescent development shows this stage of life is a critical window for building the skills and habits that shape adulthood, and chronic stress, including housing insecurity, can disrupt that development.
Too often, decisions about housing and community development are made without the voices of those most affected. At the summit, young adults spoke candidly about what stability means to them: not just having a roof overhead, but being able to afford transportation, continue their education, support their families and plan for the future.
Pittsburgh Homes Project offers a bright spot
If we are serious about solving Atlanta’s housing challenges, we must start by thinking differently and including feedback from young people. Their insights can help shape solutions that better reflect their needs.
During the summit, the young people mentioned a variety of support systems, such as housing vouchers and housing models designed specifically for young adults, that can help bridge the gap between instability and independence. They stressed that housing is critical but just part of the picture, and we must ensure these efforts are connected to education and employment opportunities so young people can build stable, self-sufficient lives.
Meeting the housing needs of children and young people will take coordination across sectors, from policymakers working to expand affordable housing; to nonprofit organizations delivering services; to funders investing in new housing solutions; to employers who understand that stable housing is essential to a stable workforce.
The foundation’s Pittsburgh Homes Project offers a bright spot of what’s possible when communities commit to long-term housing solutions shaped by residents and community partners.
Over 15 years, the initiative helped transform 70 vacant properties in southwest Atlanta into permanently affordable homes, reducing vacancy and strengthening the surrounding neighborhood. The project also demonstrated how partnerships with trusted community organizations can help create stability and opportunity for families with children while preserving long-term affordability.
Now is the time for Atlanta’s public, private and nonprofit leaders to come together around solutions that help more families and young adults find and keep affordable housing — and ensure those solutions are shaped by the voices of the people most affected.
Because if we want Atlanta to thrive, we must make sure our children and young people can, too.