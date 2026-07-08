Atlanta children and young people cannot thrive without stable housing

Atlanta-based artist Chastain “Chaz” Clark points to the details on his mural at Legacy of East Lake in Decmber. Clark completed the 8-foot mural on the side of the senior affordable housing unit in November. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

Annie E. Casey Foundation’s Pittsburgh Homes Project shows what’s possible when there is a commitment to long-term housing solutions shaped by residents and community partners.

Annie E. Casey Foundation’s Pittsburgh Homes Project shows what’s possible when there is a commitment to long-term housing solutions shaped by residents and community partners.

Atlanta’s growth and prosperity mean little to children and young people who cannot count on having a stable place to live.

In metro Atlanta, more than half of renters are cost-burdened as defined by the U.S. Census Bureau, spending more than 30% of their income on housing.

United Way of Greater Atlanta reports that more than half of requests to its 211 line are for housing and utility assistance.

Data from the Annie E. Casey Foundation’s Kids Count Data Center also show that in Georgia and across the nation, more than 1 in 4 young people ages 14 through 24 live in households with high housing cost burdens.