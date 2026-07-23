A ‘grandma’ performance in Cobb County changed my mind about concerts

Johnny Van Zant of Lynyrd Skynyrd, Mike Love of the Beach Boys and Lee Loughnane of Chicago. (AP file photos)

The Beach Boys’ most recent concert in metro Atlanta created an atmosphere of enjoyment and without chaos.

The Beach Boys’ most recent concert in metro Atlanta created an atmosphere of enjoyment and without chaos.

I attended what some people might jokingly call a “grandma concert,” and after one evening, I couldn’t help but think: Maybe we should all be doing concerts this way.

Growing up in metro Atlanta, I’ve attended concerts at venues all over the state. I’ve seen artists from nearly every genre, and over the last 20 years I’ve watched concert culture evolve.

Somewhere along the way, concerts stopped being relaxing and started feeling like an endurance test.

Long walks from parking lots, endless concession lines, overcrowded venues and fighting through crowds have become the norm.

Then I attended the Beach Boys concert at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on July 17.