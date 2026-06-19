Opinion Sickle cell patients come seeking care. Doctors treat them as drug-seekers. A landmark study has put a number on what patients have always known. Georgia is taking treatment seriously. Surrounded by legislators, then-Rep. Gloria Frazier speaks in honor of World Sickle Cell Day at the Georgia Capitol. A new study analyzed clinical notes about patients, using artificial intelligence to flag negative descriptors and compare their frequency in sickle cell patients against everyone else. (Natrice Miller/AJC 2023)

By Michael V. Smith – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 1 hour ago Share

If you live with sickle cell disease, you already know the math. You feel a crisis coming on — the deep, crushing pain that no one who has not felt it can fully understand — and you wait. You wait as long as you can. Because you know what is on the other side of that emergency room door: skepticism, suspicion and a chart note calling you noncompliant, as if the disease itself is a character flaw. You come as a care-seeker. You get treated as a drug-seeker. Now science has confirmed it. A study published this spring in JAMA Network Open analyzed nearly 40,000 clinical notes about more than 18,000 patients, using artificial intelligence to flag negative descriptors and compare their frequency in sickle cell patients against everyone else.

The result: Sickle cell patients were written about negatively 14 times more often than patients with no factors associated with stigma. They were written about as negatively as patients diagnosed with opioid use disorder. Most do not have it. Their doctors write about them as if they do. Need for pain medication is treated with suspicion Michael V. Smith, M.D., is the founder and CEO of Marti Health. (Courtesy) The stigma is layered. Sickle cell patients carry the weight of being Black in a healthcare system with documented racial bias. They carry the weight of having a painful, poorly understood disease. And on top of that, they carry the weight of opioid stigma — the assumption that anyone who needs strong pain medication must be seeking it for the wrong reasons. When a patient has been labeled in their record, the label follows them. The next clinician reads it and starts from suspicion. Research shows that clinicians who encounter notes with stigmatizing language prescribe less pain medication — not because the patient needs less, but because the bias has shaped their thinking before the patient says a word. What do you do, living with that? You stop showing up until you absolutely have to. The stigma is layered. Sickle cell patients carry the weight of being Black in a healthcare system with documented racial bias. They carry the weight of having a painful, poorly understood disease. And on top of that, they carry the weight of opioid stigma — the assumption that anyone who needs strong pain medication must be seeking it for the wrong reasons. When a patient has been labeled in their record, the label follows them. The next clinician reads it and starts from suspicion. Research shows that clinicians who encounter notes with stigmatizing language prescribe less pain medication — not because the patient needs less, but because the bias has shaped their thinking before the patient says a word. What do you do, living with that? You stop showing up until you absolutely have to. We see it in the data. One hospital in Illinois recently reported a 45% no-show rate for outpatient sickle cell appointments. Average length of stay for sickle cell admissions runs 20% to 30% longer than what insurance reimburses — not because the disease is unmanageable, but because it has been mismanaged for years before the hospitalization, in all the appointments that never happened. How Georgia is addressing treatment and care needs Georgia is one of the few states beginning to take this seriously. The state passed House Bill 334, the Sickle Cell Disease Protection Act, and the Department of Community Health is funding a new model of value-based, specialized care for the Medicaid sickle cell population — a recognition, before most of the country, that the standard approach has not been working.

What that model has to look like is no longer a mystery. The National Academies laid it out in 2020: a coordinated, team-based medical home that meets patients where they are; that addresses medical, behavioral, functional and social drivers of health together; that earns engagement rather than demanding it. We know what to do. The question is whether we will do it.