Perhaps the Democratic National Committee’s 2024 election autopsy report was suppressed because it epitomizes the Democratic Party’s tendency to spend wantonly while achieving poor results.

Michelle Goldberg’s May 31 column, “Democrat election autopsy is ridiculous,” notes that the document “was kept under wraps because it is a disaster.” In that sense, it resembles President Joe Biden.

The party squanders taxpayer money, overlooks — if not promotes — massive fraud and creates increasingly uninhabitable blue cities and states. In short, the party reflects the autopsy by being a “mess.”

When their policies fail, Democrats don’t pivot toward common-sense solutions. Instead, they double down by embracing democratic socialism and adopt a socialist ideology that has failed everywhere it’s been tried, often with catastrophic results. Yet, the party ignores history’s autopsy of that system as well.

The report’s “utter lack of substance” aligns with a Democratic Party hallmark: recycling failures. Their leading 2028 presidential contenders include a failed Transportation Secretary (Pete Buttigieg), a failed governor (Gavin Newsom), a failed vice president and presidential candidate (Kamala Harris) and a socialist whose primary success is on Instagram (Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez).