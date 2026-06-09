Democrat election autopsy reflects the party
Perhaps the Democratic National Committee’s 2024 election autopsy report was suppressed because it epitomizes the Democratic Party’s tendency to spend wantonly while achieving poor results.
Democrat election autopsy reflects the party
Perhaps the Democratic National Committee’s 2024 election autopsy report was suppressed because it epitomizes the Democratic Party’s tendency to spend wantonly while achieving poor results.
Michelle Goldberg’s May 31 column, “Democrat election autopsy is ridiculous,” notes that the document “was kept under wraps because it is a disaster.” In that sense, it resembles President Joe Biden.
The party squanders taxpayer money, overlooks — if not promotes — massive fraud and creates increasingly uninhabitable blue cities and states. In short, the party reflects the autopsy by being a “mess.”
When their policies fail, Democrats don’t pivot toward common-sense solutions. Instead, they double down by embracing democratic socialism and adopt a socialist ideology that has failed everywhere it’s been tried, often with catastrophic results. Yet, the party ignores history’s autopsy of that system as well.
The report’s “utter lack of substance” aligns with a Democratic Party hallmark: recycling failures. Their leading 2028 presidential contenders include a failed Transportation Secretary (Pete Buttigieg), a failed governor (Gavin Newsom), a failed vice president and presidential candidate (Kamala Harris) and a socialist whose primary success is on Instagram (Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez).
One can only hope that the party’s penchant for failing upward ended with Biden’s 2020 election.
GREGORY MARSHALL, MARIETTA
Trump runs government on ego and greed
In a “blueprint” from the White House, the Trump administration has acknowledged what had already been clear. This administration views everything done by the federal government as simply vehicles for the Trump political agenda and personal greed.
Trump is more egomaniacal and corrupt than I thought possible. Scientific research must be stopped if the facts might not support Trump’s political wishes. Healthcare decisions must be subservient to Trump’s need to undo anything done by Democrats. Foreign policy decisions must ignore facts, treaties, international law and the diplomatic needs of the United States so as to mesh with Trump’s talking points.
Millions around the world were left to starve or die of disease so policy could fit with Trump’s prejudices and the AI algorithm of Elon Musk — Musk, whose only qualification for setting government policy was that he provided massive funding to Trump. Government policies on cryptocurrency and prediction markets (i.e., gambling) must support the enrichment of the Trump family and friends. The list is virtually endless.
How long will this country tolerate this petty, corrupt man?
LARRY AUERBACH, ATLANTA
The Latest