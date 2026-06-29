Opinion Readers write No upside to having data centers in DeKalb, and tariffs hurt small businesses. (Phil Skinner/AJC 2013)

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No upside to having data centers in DeKalb Last week, the DeKalb County Commission voted unanimously to defeat legislation regulating data centers. What a disappointment. The residents who attended the meeting and spoke against allowing data centers in DeKalb County are correct in saying “data center” is intentionally misleading. These monstrosities are the massive hardware needed for what we believe is the total surveillance that big artificial intelligence CEOs are working toward. We should not sacrifice our own resources to help them achieve their questionable goals. Evidence shows that data centers pollute the environment and cause astronomical increases in the power bills of ordinary residents. They use up precious water resources and produce noise — loud noise — 24/7.

Giving tax breaks to the tech CEOs who build data centers is ridiculous. There is no upside to having a data center nearby, and there are plenty of good reasons not to have them anywhere near us. Is allowing them to be built here an indication of bribery or corruption of some sort? I have seen no evidence of that, but I see no other possible reason for ignoring the evidence and ignoring residents’ rights and opinions. Also, there has been no discussion of who would clean up the toxic mess that could be left behind in 10 years after the hardware is obsolete and if the tech CEOs abandon all the data centers being built today. If our county unwisely allows even one of these here, the fine print needs to address financial responsibility for disassembling and removing the remains. EMILY WHALEY, STONE MOUNTAIN

Tariffs hurt small businesses like mine

As the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative reviews public comments on proposed tariff actions, I hope policymakers consider what another 10% to 15% tariff would mean for small businesses already facing higher costs. I founded Bamblu to help my husband address chronic sleep issues. What began as a family solution became a growing sleep wellness business. Last year, I was preparing a major inventory order to meet demand. An investor was ready to support that growth, but tariffs threatened to increase our costs by up to 145%. The investment fell through, and I was forced to cancel the order. The consequences were immediate. I gave up the warehouse I had operated for four years and moved operations back into my home. Small businesses cannot absorb endless cost increases. We are already dealing with inflation, higher operating expenses and consumers who are watching every dollar they spend. Every new tariff makes it harder to grow, hire and invest.