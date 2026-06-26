Opinion Readers write AJC readers write about solar panels, the need for police and prosecution, and Trump’s misadventures. (Phil Skinner/AJC 2013)

41 minutes ago Share

Solar panels made in Georgia could be used here Because of financial incentives from the Biden-era Inflation Reduction Act, Qcells began a major expansion in Georgia, a state known for its support of manufacturing (“Solar panel maker Qcells ramps up production at Cartersville plant,” June 9). By September 2026, Qcells expects to be producing solar panels and all their components at a rate of 3.5 gigawatts annually, enough to power nearly 2 million homes year after year, while employing approximately 3,800 Georgians in Whitfield and Bartow counties. Solar panels are a major component of the solution to rising energy costs. In November, we, the people, need to elect members to the Public Service Commission who will insist that many of these panels be placed in Georgia, so we can stop paying rising fuel costs and start lowering our energy bills by relying on 21st century technology.

NANCY JO KIRK, KENNESAW CITIZENS CLIMATE LOBBY MEMBER We need more police and prosecution, not less Tuesday’s ePaper guest opinion essay (“To Chief Darin Schierbaum: Atlanta needs more policing and prosecution today”) about the need for more law enforcement and prosecution of unsocial behavior is a breath of politically incorrect fresh air.

Too many times we read in the AJC about complaints against the police when the perpetrator is the one who brings the heat down on themselves. The rest of the good citizens of metro Atlanta just want safe neighborhoods, as the author states. All good citizens are for equal justice, and regardless of the political and racial hype that will only build as the race for governor goes on, I’d like to see straight, determined talk from all candidates about the need for just what the author calls for — more police and prosecution. Again, for the benefit of all citizens, today.

E. MARTIN, PEACHTREE CITY Misadventures of Trump’s one-man rule President Donald Trump presents a compelling argument against authoritarianism. Both the war against Iran and the “renovation” of the reflecting pool in Washington are disasters of different magnitudes as a result of a would-be one-man rule. The former is the result of the president surrounding himself with less-than-competent “yes men” advisers. The latter is the same president practicing crony capitalism in selecting an acquaintance with seemingly no expertise for the job and rewarding him with a no-bid contract. With or without a nuclear bomb, Iran is now stronger than it was before the war because of its ability to halt shipping traffic in the Strait of Hormuz. The fiasco with the reflecting pool makes the administration the laughingstock of the world.