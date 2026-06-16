FEBRUARY 28, 2013-ATLANTA: Public art Provocateur, Randy Osborne works on his "Letter A Day" project in his Inman Park apartment on Thurs. 28th, 2013. (Phil Skinner/AJC)

MARTA is convenient but also concerning, and stopping the screwworm requires USAID funding.

MARTA is convenient but also concerning, and stopping the screwworm requires USAID funding.

I enjoyed reading the June 7 article by David Plazas, “MARTA breaks my heart. But I’ll keep riding and demanding change.”

Since retiring, I have been riding MARTA quite frequently, traveling from Sandy Springs to Buckhead, Midtown, downtown and the airport. Fortunately, I qualify for the Senior Reduced Fare Program.

I agree with the assessment that, despite its challenges, MARTA offers tremendous convenience and saves a great deal of time by helping riders avoid traffic.

My biggest concerns are the cleanliness of the train cars, which often smell of marijuana, the presence of homeless individuals and panhandlers who frequently ride the trains and the apparent lack of security. I have yet to see a MARTA police officer on a platform or in a train car. I also feel that reporting a potential security issue is not as easy as it should be.

As a follow-up to reporting on MARTA, I would encourage interviewing regular riders and gathering their firsthand opinions and experiences.