MARTA is convenient but also concerning
I enjoyed reading the June 7 article by David Plazas, “MARTA breaks my heart. But I’ll keep riding and demanding change.”
MARTA is convenient but also concerning
I enjoyed reading the June 7 article by David Plazas, “MARTA breaks my heart. But I’ll keep riding and demanding change.”
Since retiring, I have been riding MARTA quite frequently, traveling from Sandy Springs to Buckhead, Midtown, downtown and the airport. Fortunately, I qualify for the Senior Reduced Fare Program.
I agree with the assessment that, despite its challenges, MARTA offers tremendous convenience and saves a great deal of time by helping riders avoid traffic.
My biggest concerns are the cleanliness of the train cars, which often smell of marijuana, the presence of homeless individuals and panhandlers who frequently ride the trains and the apparent lack of security. I have yet to see a MARTA police officer on a platform or in a train car. I also feel that reporting a potential security issue is not as easy as it should be.
As a follow-up to reporting on MARTA, I would encourage interviewing regular riders and gathering their firsthand opinions and experiences.
While it is encouraging that MARTA is increasing security measures for the World Cup, I wonder what will happen once the event is over. MARTA is supported by local taxpayers year-round, not just by visitors attending the World Cup.
ROGER M. SOLOMON, SANDY SPRINGS
Stopping the screwworm requires USAID funds
Multiple New World screwworm cases have been confirmed in the United States. This flesh-eating parasite has infected cattle, goats and now a dog. Researchers estimate that American cattle ranchers could lose billions of dollars this year if the parasite continues to spread, and dogs and horses across the country could be killed.
In the 1960s, screwworms were eradicated from America thanks to robust foreign assistance. A joint operation between the U.S. Agency for International Development and the U.S. Department of Agriculture enabled the release of sterile flies around the U.S.-Mexico border. Today, American labs can only drop 100 million sterile flies. That’s 400 million fewer than scientists estimate is needed to prevent further spread.
Worse, last year the Trump administration gutted USAID, including a program to monitor and contain the spread of screwworm in Central America. Diseases do not respect borders. When we gut international assistance, Americans suffer. I don’t want my dog to die because our government allowed parasites to spread out of control.
USAID represented less than 1% of the federal budget yet saved millions of lives each year and prevented Ebola, screwworm and other diseases from reaching our shores. Representatives such as Nikema Williams, Lucy McBath and Henry Johnson and Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock should restore our strategic international assistance programs.
CECILE CHARRON, ATLANTA