Opinion

Mike Luckovich: Patriot compensation

By
57 minutes ago

About the Author

Mike Luckovich is the award-winning editorial cartoonist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He has twice been recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for editorial cartooning, in 1995 and 2006. He was a Pulitzer finalist in 1986. Mike joined The Atlanta Constitution staff in 1989, and he rarely cleans his office.

More Stories

The Latest

Cheyenne Bryant promotes her book, “Live Your Promise,” during an interview on the Black Enterprise YouTube channel. (YouTube screenshot)
NEDRA RHONE

With degrees in doubt, Dr. Cheyenne Bryant’s credentials need more clarity

1h ago
OPINION

Mike Luckovich: Patriot compensation

GUEST COLUMN

Southern queer youth face hardships. A Supreme Court ruling made things worse.

Keep Reading

Readers write

57m ago

Supreme Court ‘colorblind’ decisions preserve status quo and ignore the past

Rep. Clay Fuller: Georgia wants winners, not Ossoff and Bottoms

Featured

MARTA , unveili a new series of train cars

New MARTA train launch postponed

Georgia high court clears path for COVID-delayed prisoner executions

Here are 8 takeaways from Monday’s candidate debates in Georgia’s runoff election