Keep the lights on in Cuba. Help its people and avert a migration crisis.

People illuminate themselves with their phones while playing dominoes as a fire set up by residents protesting against prolonged power outages burns on a street in Havana, Cuba, Thursday, May 14, 2026. (Ramon Espinosa/AP)

The United States can expand its energy market and bring stability to an island that is experiencing blackouts most of the day as well as government instability and uncertainty.

The United States can expand its energy market and bring stability to an island that is experiencing blackouts most of the day as well as government instability and uncertainty.

Blackouts have averaged between 12 and 20 hours a day for the past couple of years, and this has been exacerbated by the loss of Cuba’s oil imports from Venezuela against its need for 60,000 barrels per day.

This summer promises to be hot and unforgiving for the people of Cuba. The island’s power sector is in a systemic collapse, decades in the making .

The result of this most recent setback is a vicious cycle: blackouts leading to economic contraction, less revenue resulting in less fuel availability and maintenance to the existing infrastructure, worsening blackouts leading to mass migration (25% of the island’s population has left since 2020), less capital available for investment, and we repeat the cycle.

Turning up the heat on the Cuban government is the growing prospect of a U.S. intervention under the Trump Administration. However, whether the change on the island is internal or external, a political transition will not succeed unless the national power system is first stabilized.

We cannot rely on the hope that private investment will magically appear and solve the issues already at play. Mass migration to the U.S. (primarily South Florida) and economic chaos are the most likely outcomes of inaction on this issue.

Six solutions to improving the energy crisis