Opinion Georgia lawmaker have just one job they need to do during special session The special session opens on Wednesday, June 17. Gov. Brian Kemp makes final speech at the House of Representatives on Sine Die, the last day of the legislative session, at the Capitol in Atlanta on April 2, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

By Natalie Crawford – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 18 minutes ago Share

The Georgia General Assembly special legislative session beginning June 17 will consider two electoral action areas. The first is to address a major problem created by a 2024 law requiring the removal of QR codes from Georgia’s ballots.

The second is to consider redrawing our electoral maps starting in light of the recent Supreme Court ruling that altered the impact of the Voting Rights Act. These two things are fundamentally different and almost antithetical. The first needs to happen so we can have an orderly election in November, whereas the second risks sowing confusion and mistrust into our election system just as Georgians prepare to enter the polls. In today’s tumultuous environment, lawmakers must prioritize bringing our election system into code with current law and should not take up partisan redistricting efforts that undermine voter confidence.

Legislators risk undercutting election integrity progress Natalie Crawford is the founder and executive director of Georgia First. (Courtesy) Lawmakers failed to pass vital legislation during their regular session to address the 2024 law requiring the removal of QR codes from all Georgia ballots by July 1 of this year. If the legislature doesn’t take action during the special session, Georgia will be forced to transition to a completely new voting system without the adequate funding, training or time needed to implement new ballots. As a solution, legislators could transition Georgia to hand-marked paper ballots alongside appropriate funding. Alternatively, they could delay the deadline to implement a new voting system, giving the state more time and funding to prepare election workers and administrators. Formalizing either option during the special session will provide for clarity and election stability here in Georgia. But they should stop there. If lawmakers take up redistricting now — even any changes wouldn’t take effect until 2028 — they will immediately undercut the stability they will have just forged. Lawmakers failed to pass vital legislation during their regular session to address the 2024 law requiring the removal of QR codes from all Georgia ballots by July 1 of this year. If the legislature doesn’t take action during the special session, Georgia will be forced to transition to a completely new voting system without the adequate funding, training or time needed to implement new ballots. As a solution, legislators could transition Georgia to hand-marked paper ballots alongside appropriate funding. Alternatively, they could delay the deadline to implement a new voting system, giving the state more time and funding to prepare election workers and administrators. Formalizing either option during the special session will provide for clarity and election stability here in Georgia. But they should stop there. If lawmakers take up redistricting now — even any changes wouldn’t take effect until 2028 — they will immediately undercut the stability they will have just forged.

Mid-decade, off cycle redistricting risks the appearance of partisanship to many Georgia voters. Everyday Georgians know this redistricting push only stands to benefit political parties, not the hardworking people who make our state great. Georgia is a diverse state filled with folks from varied backgrounds with a lot of different viewpoints, and all of those people want and have the right to have their voice heard at the polls. Focus on what Georgians want, not D.C. politicians Gov. Brian Kemp pointed to Louisiana v. Callais, the recent Supreme Court ruling on the Voting Rights Act, as requiring this redistricting push. But while it is true that the political majorities in other states have scrambled to redraw districts ahead of November, there is no reason Georgia has to follow suit. Election integrity is an area where Georgia has always proudly led the way, and we shouldn’t change that now. Public trust and voter confidence rely on the integrity of our elections. Having faith in the process is what allows voters to have faith in the outcome, even if it doesn’t go their way. Unfortunately, Georgians already have reasons to be skeptical right now.