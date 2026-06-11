Opinion Atlanta Civic Circle’s closure leaves more than a news gap. It’s a warning. The institutions that say they care about civic engagement, community voice and informed participation have not invested nearly enough in news and information infrastructure. Atlanta Civic Circle announced Monday it was shutting down after six years on its website. (Atlanta Civic Circle screenshot)

By Tracie Powell – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 1 hour ago Share

When Atlanta Civic Circle announced June 1 that it was shutting down, my first reaction was sadness. For years, ACC produced some of Atlanta’s most rigorous reporting on affordable housing, labor rights, local elections and public policy.

At a time when local newsrooms have shed reporters and reduced coverage of government and civic affairs, ACC filled critical gaps. Its journalists asked hard questions, explained complicated policies and helped Atlantans understand how decisions made at City Hall, the state Capitol and throughout metro Atlanta affected their daily lives. The loss is significant. Atlanta is losing a newsroom that consistently went deeper than many larger outlets could. Policymakers, advocates, journalists and residents alike will have fewer resources to help them understand some of the most consequential challenges facing our city. But ACC’s closure should prompt a larger conversation.

I’ve long admired its journalism. Yet I often wrestled with a question that extends far beyond any single newsroom: Who was the journalism ultimately for?

Journalism needs to reach more people, not just the same people Tracie Powell is the founder and CEO of The Pivot Fund. (Courtesy) Too often, civic journalism primarily serves audiences already closest to power - policymakers, nonprofit executives, foundation officers, advocates, academics, journalists and political insiders. These audiences matter. Democracy requires informed decision-makers. But what happens when the people most affected by affordable housing policies, labor disputes, transit decisions and local elections are not the primary consumers of the reporting? That challenge is not unique to Atlanta Civic Circle. It confronts much of nonprofit journalism. The reporting can be exceptional and indispensable, yet still reach a relatively narrow audience. I often wished ACC had more opportunities to distribute its journalism through Atlanta’s network of hyperlocal newsrooms and community-based information providers that already have trusted relationships with residents in the neighborhoods most affected by the issues being covered. Because impact requires proximity. To its credit, Atlanta Civic Circle pursued partnerships. Under the leadership of Saba Long, ACC collaborated with established outlets, including The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, expanding its reach and visibility. Too often, civic journalism primarily serves audiences already closest to power - policymakers, nonprofit executives, foundation officers, advocates, academics, journalists and political insiders. These audiences matter. Democracy requires informed decision-makers. But what happens when the people most affected by affordable housing policies, labor disputes, transit decisions and local elections are not the primary consumers of the reporting? That challenge is not unique to Atlanta Civic Circle. It confronts much of nonprofit journalism. The reporting can be exceptional and indispensable, yet still reach a relatively narrow audience. I often wished ACC had more opportunities to distribute its journalism through Atlanta’s network of hyperlocal newsrooms and community-based information providers that already have trusted relationships with residents in the neighborhoods most affected by the issues being covered. Because impact requires proximity. To its credit, Atlanta Civic Circle pursued partnerships. Under the leadership of Saba Long, ACC collaborated with established outlets, including The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, expanding its reach and visibility. Saba Long, left, with Tommy Pierce, the executive director of Neighborhood Nexus, at the launch of Atlanta POV. (Courtesy of Saba Long) But this reflects a broader challenge across local journalism. Too often, organizations partner with institutions already reaching the same audiences. The result is more journalism reaching the same people when what Atlanta needs is journalism reaching more people. The challenge facing local journalism today is not simply a production problem. It is a distribution problem, a trust problem and a relationship problem. We continue investing in excellent journalism without investing enough in the networks and community relationships needed to ensure information reaches residents who need it most. ACC’s closure also exposes another uncomfortable reality.

The institutions that say they care about civic engagement, community voice and informed participation have not invested nearly enough in the news and information infrastructure required to achieve those goals. When specialized reporting disappears, communities are left behind The funding challenges facing local journalism are well documented. The challenges facing hyperlocal and community-based journalism are even greater. Organizations serving specific neighborhoods, suburban and rural communities, and other historically underresourced audiences often operate with fewer resources despite being closest to the people most in need of trustworthy information. Yet Georgia philanthropy has not consistently invested at the scale this moment demands. Alex Ip, publisher and editor of The Xylom, in Atlanta on Jan. 9, 2025. Media organizations are taking unusual steps to prepare for what they fear will be a legal and political onslaught from the new administration. (Kendrick Brinson/The New York Times) Georgia foundations routinely express interest in civic engagement, community voice and strengthening local democracy. If we genuinely believe those goals matter, we must invest in the organizations that help residents understand the issues affecting their lives and participate meaningfully in civic life.

And ACC’s closure is not happening in isolation. In recent months, Georgia has also lost journalists whose reporting served communities often overlooked by traditional media. Atlanta-based science journalist Alex Ip, whose reporting illuminated health and environmental issues, was forced to leave the country. Mario Guevara, whose journalism informed and connected Atlanta’s Latino communities, spent more than 100 days in detention before being deported. Mario Guevara covers a protest against immigration enforcement on Buford Highway on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Their circumstances are different from ACC’s. But the outcome is similar: communities lost trusted sources of information, context, and accountability. Too often, we measure the health of local journalism by counting organizations. We pay less attention to the communities left behind when specialized reporting disappears - whether because a newsroom closes, a journalist leaves or a trusted voice is removed from the public square.

Atlanta Civic Circle’s closure is not simply a journalism story. It is a civic infrastructure story. The future of local journalism cannot depend solely on producing more stories. It must include stronger pathways connecting accountability reporting to neighborhood-based newsrooms, ethnic media outlets, community publishers, faith-based communications networks, local creators and other trusted messengers. It must include sustained investment in organizations closest to communities, not just those closest to institutions. Most importantly, it requires recognizing that civic information is public infrastructure. Just as we invest in roads, transit systems, schools and libraries because communities cannot thrive without them, we must invest in the reliable flow of information that enables residents to participate in civic life. Atlanta Civic Circle showed what focused, mission-driven journalism can achieve. Its closure should force us to ask a harder question: Do we value civic information enough to sustain it?