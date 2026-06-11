As World Cup begins, safety of journalists is no longer a given in the U.S.

As Atlanta prepares this week to host World Cup matches beginning Monday, journalists covering the event should prepare to potentially face hazards from a government that's arrested, harassed and deported media members, Lucy Westcott of the Committee to Protect Journalists says. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

The American government has arrested, harassed and deported members of the press just for doing their jobs.

The American government has arrested, harassed and deported members of the press just for doing their jobs.

On Thursday, the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup kicks off in Mexico, the U.S. and Canada and thousands of journalists are preparing to cover one of the world’s biggest sporting events. But this year, it’s not only the expanded number of national teams competing in the tournament that indicates it’s not business as usual.

As Atlanta prepares to host its first World Cup game Monday, journalists traveling to and reporting within the U.S. are doing so in an increasingly challenging and unsafe environment for the press, against a backdrop of fast unraveling democratic norms.