As World Cup begins, safety of journalists is no longer a given in the U.S.
The American government has arrested, harassed and deported members of the press just for doing their jobs.
As Atlanta prepares this week to host World Cup matches beginning Monday, journalists covering the event should prepare to potentially face hazards from a government that's arrested, harassed and deported media members, Lucy Westcott of the Committee to Protect Journalists says. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
By Lucy Westcott – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
39 minutes ago
On Thursday, the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup kicks off in Mexico, the U.S. and Canada and thousands of journalists are preparing to cover one of the world’s biggest sporting events. But this year, it’s not only the expanded number of national teams competing in the tournament that indicates it’s not business as usual.
As Atlanta prepares to host its first World Cup game Monday, journalists traveling to and reporting within the U.S. are doing so in an increasingly challenging and unsafe environment for the press, against a backdrop of fast unraveling democratic norms.
The usual tests of reporting during large-scale sporting events — unpredictable crowds, police activity and the unreliable behavior of inebriated fans — are compounded by a politically charged atmosphere and recent crackdowns on immigrant reporters.
What is new is that the safety of journalists is no longer a given in the U.S.
The Committee to Protect Journalists has spent months preparing journalists to cover the games safely. While our organization has documented press freedom violations in the other host countries, Canada and Mexico — the latter of which has shockingly high rates of impunity, with more than 150 journalists killed since 1992 — the state of press freedom in the U.S. is fraught and rapidly evolving.
The upcoming World Cup brings the severe safety concerns we’ve helped journalists navigate for the past several years into sharp relief. Journalists, editors and their newsrooms must take steps now to keep their colleagues safe while covering the upcoming games.
What is new is that the safety of journalists is no longer a given in the U.S.
The Committee to Protect Journalists has spent months preparing journalists to cover the games safely. While our organization has documented press freedom violations in the other host countries, Canada and Mexico — the latter of which has shockingly high rates of impunity, with more than 150 journalists killed since 1992 — the state of press freedom in the U.S. is fraught and rapidly evolving.
The upcoming World Cup brings the severe safety concerns we’ve helped journalists navigate for the past several years into sharp relief. Journalists, editors and their newsrooms must take steps now to keep their colleagues safe while covering the upcoming games.
Spanish-language journalist Mario Guevara gets emotional as he arrives in Olocuilta, El Salvador. US immigration deported him this morning after being in immigration jail for over 100 days.
(Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Non-U.S. citizen journalists reporting in the U.S. must proceed with care. Mario Guevara, formerly of metro Atlanta, and Estefany Rodriguez of Nashville, Tennessee — both two non-U.S. citizen journalists — were arrested by authorities in the U.S. in recent months.
An Emmy-winning Spanish-language reporter who covered immigration, Guevara was arrested June 14 after livestreaming a metro Atlanta area “No Kings” protest against the Trump administration’s policies. Guevara was deported back to El Salvador, while Rodriguez was released on bond.
Non-U.S. citizen journalists reporting in the U.S. must proceed with care. Mario Guevara, formerly of metro Atlanta, and Estefany Rodriguez of Nashville, Tennessee — both two non-U.S. citizen journalists — were arrested by authorities in the U.S. in recent months.
An Emmy-winning Spanish-language reporter who covered immigration, Guevara was arrested June 14 after livestreaming a metro Atlanta area “No Kings” protest against the Trump administration’s policies. Guevara was deported back to El Salvador, while Rodriguez was released on bond.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which is now the largest law enforcement agency in the U.S., will be present at World Cup matches, although its actual role is unclear. Journalists should take this into consideration when planning their assignments.
People covering the event should know their rights
FILE - Journalist Don Lemon, center, exits the U.S. District Courthouse in St. Paul, Minn., Feb. 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Tom Baker, File)
Journalists have also been stopped at U.S. airports over the past year, including host city airports, and questioned about their reporting, including stories about immigration and protests. Those traveling to cover the World Cup should know this is a possibility.
Ahead of traveling, reporters should review prior reporting and social media posts to determine whether or not these might be flagged by authorities. Journalists should prepare their devices for potential searches by removing any sensitive reporting data, including source contacts.
Every single journalist covering this World Cup, whether inside the stadium or out in the community, should know their legal rights as reporters.
The World Cup is a chance to celebrate soccer and bring fans and teams from across the globe together.The world will be watching, reading and listening because of the fundamental work of the journalists covering it.
Newsrooms and editors need to ensure they prepare their journalists for the potential risks of this World Cup so journalists know their rights and feel empowered while reporting. The World Cup reporting you engage with each day depends on it.