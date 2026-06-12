AI chatbots are not your lawyer. Protect attorney‑client confidentiality.

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) has crashed into the legal profession, and it’s no longer a novelty.
A 2025 survey of more than 2,800 legal professionals found that 31% personally used generative AI at work, up from 27% the year before.
Generative artificial intelligence (AI) has crashed into the legal profession, and it’s no longer a novelty.
A 2025 survey of more than 2,800 legal professionals found that 31% personally used generative AI at work, up from 27% the year before.
Mid‑sized firms are racing ahead: 63% have formally adopted generative AI, even though 81% of their leaders worry about reliability and risk.
As these generative tools become ubiquitous, a stark warning has emerged.
Public AI chatbots are not your lawyer and treating them as one can cost you everything.
In United States v. Heppner, federal agents seized a criminal defendant’s devices and found 31 documents generated with a consumer AI platform.
The defendant argued that those AI conversations were confidential because he later shared them with counsel.
Judge Jed Rakoff of the Southern District of New York rejected that claim, finding there was “not remotely any basis for any claim of attorney‑client privilege.”
He gave three reasons:
Judge Rakoff concluded that confidentiality is waived the moment confidential content is pasted into a public AI tool. Once a client uploads an attorney’s memo into ChatGPT, the door cannot be closed.
Not every court has gone that far. In Warner v. Gilbarco, a Michigan magistrate judge held that AI tools are “tools, not persons,” and declined to find a waiver of work‑product protection. But the facts were narrow: The plaintiff was acting as her own lawyer, with no confidential attorney communications shared with the AI.
These cases together illustrate how fragile and fact‑dependent confidentiality has become, and clients cannot afford to assume they are protected.
The risk is not hypothetical. Copying legal advice into ChatGPT for clarity could make an entire memo discoverable in a future lawsuit.
Pasting a lawyer’s letter into a chatbot to “explain it in simpler terms” may sound efficient, but under Judge Rakoff’s logic, it is akin to reading the letter aloud in a crowded elevator.
The problem persists even with paid subscriptions. Many AI providers reserve the right to collect user inputs and train their models on them.
Until you have a contractual guarantee that the platform will not train on or disclose your data, assume that uploading confidential material into a public AI tool waives confidentiality.
The stakes extend beyond privilege, too: U.S. courts recorded 487 instances of AI‑generated errors in filings during 2025, with licensed attorneys responsible for nearly 38% of them.
Georgia is addressing this proactively. The State Bar’s Generative AI Toolkit, released in July 2025, makes clear that lawyers may ethically use generative AI only when doing so does not violate professional conduct rules, and that confidentiality, competence and supervision are paramount.
To harness AI’s efficiencies while safeguarding confidentiality, three principles matter most:
Generative AI offers extraordinary efficiency gains, but it also threatens the confidentiality at the heart of attorney‑client relationships.
As Heppner illustrates, public AI platforms should be treated as third parties. Confidential information shared with them may be exposed to adversaries.
For attorneys and clients alike, embrace AI to streamline routine tasks, but never forget that the confidentiality you protect cannot be delegated to a machine.
The future belongs to lawyers who innovate without compromising the profession’s values.
Warn your clients now, before their ChatGPT history becomes Exhibit A in court.
Michael A. Head, Esq., is family law attorney at Fagan Law Group in Atlanta.
Send letters to the editor of 250 words or fewer with your name, city or town and contact information to letters@ajc.com.