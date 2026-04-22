We need to get back to ‘70s sensibilities on the environment, and questioning why we’re exporting oil.

We need to get back to ‘70s sensibilities on the environment, and questioning why we’re exporting oil.

On this Earth Day, I write to resuscitate political will for a sustainable world. People who believed the cost of pollution regulation robbed wealthy and working people of their fair share of profits/affordability elected a president determined to stop all of it via executive orders. Unopposed by a slim congressional majority, the reversal of pollution regulation proceeds.

Fifty-six years ago, Republicans and Democrats came together to act. The people spoke on April 22, 1970, urging action, alerted by the Cuyahoga River fires sparked by layered industrial chemical waste and increased respiratory illnesses/deaths caused by manufacturing exhaust in big cities. President Richard Nixon called for the establishment of the Environmental Protection Agency.

Everyone came together. We all cared for our environment, felt a deep sense of stewardship and loyalty to future generations.

We must reclaim such moral concerns — astronauts in both periods inspired us with their images of our solitary but beautiful planet, framed by the desolate moonscape, and with their awed appreciation for life itself and their love of family.

Let’s do this again, realize we need infrastructure changes because our future families need sustainable markets that preserve personal choice of an affordable and healthy life on Earth — clean air and water and livable temperatures.