Voting season is upon us. Georgia’s early/advance voting is April 27 through May 15. The primary is on May 19.

Trump gave orders to congressional Republicans to pass the SAVE America Act, one of the most restrictive voter suppression bills in history, because he’s terrified his war of choice and failed policies are making Americans — Republicans, independents, Democrats — realize how he’s made our lives miserable. Yet his minions jump to acquiesce.

Congressional Republicans are meekly complicit by voting to pass every bill Trump demands and supporting his every whim, no matter how adversely this affects their own voters. Our collective American misery and pain transcend party affiliation.

The Constitution gives Congress a coequal role in governing this country, but many congressional Republicans are not looking out for their own constituents. In the “Big Beautiful Bill,” they cut $1 trillion from Medicaid, and the Kaiser Family Foundation found that about 51% of Republicans report they or a family member have been on Medicaid. Republicans removed tax credits for ACA health insurance, when more than half of folks on ACA live in Republican districts.

“We the People” have the antidote: show congressional Republicans at the ballot box that we won’t take this anymore. We vote.