On Earth Day, spend time outdoors. Enjoy sense of place green spaces provide.
The EPA remains fully committed to projects that support of its mission to protect human health and the environment in Georgia and beyond.
Adam Parker (left), of Suwanee, and his children play in the splash fountain at Town Center Park, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Suwanee. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
By Kevin McOmber – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
This Earth Day, we celebrate Americans’ love of gathering outdoors and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) commitment to clean air, land and water.
I have seen up close how important green spaces are to communities and experienced how they bring people together, improve our health and enhance our environment.
Kevin McOmber is EPA regional administrator for the Southeast region. (Courtesy)
Prior to joining EPA’s Southeast Region, I designed a park for Suwanee, Georgia.
The community wanted an identity and a sense of place.
Today, Town Center Park serves as an anchor for the downtown, now alive with local businesses.
The park serves as a gathering spot with open spaces, an amphitheater and an interactive fountain for children.
Being a part of making Suwanee’s vision a reality was satisfying.
Now, I am proud to be one of many at EPA’s Southeast Region working to make sure everyone has access to safe, healthy spaces to gather.
Prior to joining EPA’s Southeast Region, I designed a park for Suwanee, Georgia.
The community wanted an identity and a sense of place.
Today, Town Center Park serves as an anchor for the downtown, now alive with local businesses.
The park serves as a gathering spot with open spaces, an amphitheater and an interactive fountain for children.
Being a part of making Suwanee’s vision a reality was satisfying.
Now, I am proud to be one of many at EPA’s Southeast Region working to make sure everyone has access to safe, healthy spaces to gather.
EPA will monitor air quality during World Cup in Atlanta
For the FIFA World Cup, more than a million people are expected to gather in Atlanta and Miami.
EPA will monitor air at the global event to help protect the health of our guests and residents, as well as assist with programs for recycling and waste reuse.
In addition to our efforts surrounding the World Cup, we remain fully committed to projects that support our mission to protect human health and the environment, including:
Removing lead-contaminated soil at Atlanta’s Lindsay Street Park as part of the Atlanta Westside Lead Superfund Site. We look forward to this park reopening this summer after City of Atlanta installs a playground.
Awarding brownfields grants and lending our expertise to redevelopment projects such as cleaning up an old school in rural Ballard County, Kentucky. This will allow the site to be developed into retail shops and an event space, taking advantage of its location near the entry to a wildlife refuge.
Deleting four superfund sites from the National Priorities List (including one in Cedartown, Georgia), which is a significant number of full deletions for a single year. One of these sites, Miami Drum Services, has already been returned to productive reuse.