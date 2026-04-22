On Earth Day, spend time outdoors. Enjoy sense of place green spaces provide.

Adam Parker (left), of Suwanee, and his children play in the splash fountain at Town Center Park, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Suwanee. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

The EPA remains fully committed to projects that support of its mission to protect human health and the environment in Georgia and beyond.

The EPA remains fully committed to projects that support of its mission to protect human health and the environment in Georgia and beyond.

This Earth Day, we celebrate Americans’ love of gathering outdoors and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) commitment to clean air, land and water.

I have seen up close how important green spaces are to communities and experienced how they bring people together, improve our health and enhance our environment.