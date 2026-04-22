Opinion

On Earth Day, spend time outdoors. Enjoy sense of place green spaces provide.

The EPA remains fully committed to projects that support of its mission to protect human health and the environment in Georgia and beyond.
Adam Parker (left), of Suwanee, and his children play in the splash fountain at Town Center Park, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Suwanee. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Adam Parker (left), of Suwanee, and his children play in the splash fountain at Town Center Park, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Suwanee. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
By Kevin McOmber – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

This Earth Day, we celebrate Americans’ love of gathering outdoors and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) commitment to clean air, land and water.

I have seen up close how important green spaces are to communities and experienced how they bring people together, improve our health and enhance our environment.

Kevin McOmber is EPA regional administrator for the Southeast region. (Courtesy)
Kevin McOmber is EPA regional administrator for the Southeast region. (Courtesy)

Prior to joining EPA’s Southeast Region, I designed a park for Suwanee, Georgia.

The community wanted an identity and a sense of place.

Today, Town Center Park serves as an anchor for the downtown, now alive with local businesses.

The park serves as a gathering spot with open spaces, an amphitheater and an interactive fountain for children.

Being a part of making Suwanee’s vision a reality was satisfying.

Now, I am proud to be one of many at EPA’s Southeast Region working to make sure everyone has access to safe, healthy spaces to gather.

EPA will monitor air quality during World Cup in Atlanta

For the FIFA World Cup, more than a million people are expected to gather in Atlanta and Miami.

EPA will monitor air at the global event to help protect the health of our guests and residents, as well as assist with programs for recycling and waste reuse.

In addition to our efforts surrounding the World Cup, we remain fully committed to projects that support our mission to protect human health and the environment, including:

At EPA, every day is Earth Day.

Green spaces are vital to our culture, well-being, and connectedness to our neighbors and the world around us.

Please join me in enjoying this Earth Day, being a part of our wonderful outdoors and appreciating the sense of place that green spaces give us.

Kevin McOmber is EPA regional administrator for the Southeast region.

About the Author

Kevin McOmber

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